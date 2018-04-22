  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 8 °C Sunday 22 April, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Fix it like Finland: 'Nowadays there isn’t a single rough sleeper on Helsinki streets'

The government could replicate the necessary conditions for a Finnish style turnaround, writes Jack Maguire.

By Jack Maguire Sunday 22 Apr 2018, 8:45 AM
49 minutes ago 5,396 Views 5 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3960600
Jack Maguire Writer

ON SATURDAY APRIL 7 an estimated 10,000 people took to the streets of Dublin to protest against a worsening housing crisis.

Those who attended had been stirred into action by recent harrowing statistics. During February 2018 alone, 488 children had become homeless. The overall number of people without a home has risen to an astounding total of 10,000.

These figures don’t account for the thousands living in emergency accommodation. Nor do they include the 300,000 currently awaiting social housing. As People Before Profit Councillor Tina McVeigh said to crowds gathered at Custom House Quay at the weekend, this disaster has come about from “policies that have prioritised the wealth of the few over the homes of the many”.

Finland’s crisis

Back in the 80s, Finland was facing a housing crisis of its own. There were up to 18,000 people sleeping on the street every night, and an urgent need for a drastic solution. In 1987, the Finnish government drafted a new action plan called Housing First.

Under this scheme, NGOs across the country teamed up with city councils to work on the issue. Housing was to be regarded as a fundamental human right, just as Dublin crowds chanted for on Saturday. In order to meet quotas, each Finnish city was to use “all possible channels”. Hostels, shelters and social housing across the country were converted into supported housing units, and new properties were built.

Once a Finnish person became homeless, they were given one of these flats immediately, a foundation upon which to rebuild their lives. Most places would offer on-site assistance too, to help those recovering from addiction and mental health issues.

A runaway success

These measures were funded by the government. Money was diverted that had previously been reserved for municipalities, cities and NGOs working in the area. Procedures were introduced with little opposition, as those initially wary changed their minds after favourable international media coverage.

Homelessness in Finland has decreased every year since 1987, truly a runaway success. The scheme now owns about 6,000 properties across the country. Although 6,650 Finnish people remained homeless in 2016, 80% lived with friends or family, and 10% were in hostels or institutions. Only one homeless shelter remains, as the rest are no longer necessary.

Housing First completely resolved the Finnish housing crisis, and nowadays there isn’t a single rough sleeper on Helsinki streets. But how was it implemented in Finland with such success, while the Irish equivalent failed to take off? Particularly since both countries and capitals have similar populations.

Politicians’ attitudes

The answer lies in our politicians’ attitudes toward homelessness. Radical change is not possible unless there is strong political will and active participation from the State. Our lack of conviction is exemplified by the neglect that The Irish Housing First scheme has faced. The programme’s 150 properties were supposed to be doubled last year, a promise that was never met.

On the other hand, Finland’s success lay in their ability to adopt social housing, something we have a dire shortage of here. For housing to become a human right, the government must replicate the necessary conditions for a Finnish style turnaround. Social housing targets need to start being met (and exceeded) with urgency.

There is a solution, but only if only those in power choose to see it. As Ballymun rapper ‘Nugget’ sang while performing to protestors on Saturday, “One in five TDs are landlords, remember this. Why would they bring in legislation when they benefit?”

Jack Maguire is a recent English Studies graduate, who has since written for the Jobbio blog and Hot Press.

The lost decade is over: Our 7.8% GDP growth last year was comfortably the highest in Europe>

An Irishman in Brexit Britain: ‘The atmosphere has changed since the vote’>

original

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Jack Maguire  / Writer

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal
1
Bertie Ahern cuts interview short after he's asked about Mahon Tribunal
87,128  36
2
'He was kind, loving and sometimes he could be very happy': Tribute to a brother who died on the streets
40,077  22
3
Deaf and partially blind dog led rescuers to child in Australian bushland after keeping her safe
37,433  21
Fora
1
'Everybody said our beer would never sell in Ireland - luckily, we've proved them wrong'
430  0
2
What Lazio football club and Dublin Zoo can teach you about invoice fraud
223  0
3
Why some fashion stores choose to 'stick to the knitting' and resist selling online
199  0
The42
1
As it happened: Leinster v Scarlets, Champions Cup semi-final
93,053  78
2
As it happened: Man United vs Tottenham, FA Cup semi-final
45,846  36
3
'Since I was a teenager, I would always have felt sick after certain types of food'
34,891  3
DailyEdge
1
Thandie Newton said she was stunned by how the Westworld crew treated stars after nude scenes
31,155  0
2
Leo Varadkar paid tribute to Avicii, and indirectly started a debate over the song of summer 2013
9,084  6
3
Twitter proves few things will divide our nation like The Late Late Show Country Special
8,380  3

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Two-year-old girl in critical condition after falling from window
Two-year-old girl in critical condition after falling from window
Gardaí investigating sudden death of man in his Dublin home
Your guide to Blanchardstown: City-in-a-city with hundreds of shops and a movie-star history
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
COURTS
London man jailed for 16 years over acid attack that melted victims' skin and clothes
London man jailed for 16 years over acid attack that melted victims' skin and clothes
Man who sexually abused young boy after 'working his way' into home jailed for six years
Jury fails to reach verdict in case of man accused of murdering nephew’s friend with a butcher’s knife
GARDAí
Appeal for witnesses after Roscommon bank robbery
Appeal for witnesses after Roscommon bank robbery
Gardaí find 1.3 million stolen cigarettes in Dublin
Appeal for 17-year-old missing from Dublin
DUBLIN
'There are horses across the main N2 road, at Darndale, and they are in bits'
'There are horses across the main N2 road, at Darndale, and they are in bits'
'We can read each other like a book' - Galway's top twins aim to upset the Dubs again
Appeal to help find man who has been missing for 10 days
CORK
'He was kind, loving and sometimes he could be very happy': Tribute to a brother who died on the streets
'He was kind, loving and sometimes he could be very happy': Tribute to a brother who died on the streets
Cork teenager found safe and well
Man airlifted from top of Blarney Castle following cardiac arrest

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie