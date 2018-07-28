This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
'I couldnâ€™t do without cocaine, couldnâ€™t face talking to people without a few lines in me'

“It started recreationally, just dabbling, and then it went from there. First it would just be at the weekend, then it started to spill over into the week.”

By *Gary Saturday 28 Jul 2018, 9:00 AM
32 minutes ago 4,226 Views 7 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4146407
*Gary

I STARTED USING cocaine when I was about sixteen. Youâ€™d see the older fellas â€“ 19, 20 â€“ going out in town and youâ€™d want that, so I was there, getting bogey IDs made and going to the clubs.

I suppose the other friends Iâ€™d had, people Iâ€™d played football with when I was younger and that â€“ they just went one way and I went another. You donâ€™t really think about it, it just happened.

It started recreationally, just dabbling, and then it went from there. First it would just be at the weekend, then it started to spill over into the week. Then Iâ€™d be going out on a Thursday and going through to the following Tuesday and saying to myself that having Wednesday off was fine, that it would be enough and Iâ€™d recover.

A crutch

But it wasnâ€™t. Where Iâ€™d first been using and enjoying it, I was now using as a crutch. I couldnâ€™t do without cocaine, couldnâ€™t face talking to people or interacting with people without a few lines in me.

I was selling drugs to support my own habit and I got picked up by GardaÃ­ and ended up doing a year in prison. That was terrible, prisonâ€™s really tough. I was on a good enough landing, but even so itâ€™s a really difficult experience.

Unfortunately, when I came out, I wasnâ€™t able to get away from drugs. I was straight back into where I grew up, and that meant straight back into being surrounded by drugs. Thatâ€™s not an excuse â€“ at the end of the day itâ€™s always up to the person whether they take the drug or not on any given occasion â€“ but itâ€™s not easy when itâ€™s in your face all day every day.

And it is â€“ where I come from, itâ€™s everywhere â€“ cocaine, heroin, crack, weed â€“ all available 24/7. Itâ€™s a way of life, people just get up, get drugs, use drugs, sell drugs, and then repeat.

Falling back into it

Itâ€™s easy to fall back into it, when itâ€™s what you know. I held down jobs â€“ worked as a steel fixer and a plasterer, as a labourer on sites â€“ but only for short periods. Itâ€™s difficult to keep that going, to make a living and keep straight when you see all the money around with people who are selling drugs.

You think to yourself â€“ what am I working for a few hundred quid a week for when I could make that in a few hours?Â  Itâ€™s hard to address that with a young lad, hard for them to see at that stage that it doesnâ€™t lead anywhere.

When I was growing up, my family were very anti-drugs. My ma, my da, my sister â€“ all anti-drugs. I didnâ€™t get into cocaine because I didnâ€™t know that it might lead to trouble. Of course you know that, you see it.

Supports

What you donâ€™t know is the help thatâ€™s there â€“ I do think thatâ€™s true. I can remember knowing I wanted to get help and making appointments and not showing up to them â€“ when the day came, maybe your head would be all over the place, and youâ€™d just say â€˜fuck itâ€™. I still see young fellas around where Iâ€™m from and thatâ€™s where theyâ€™re at â€“ they know that thereâ€™s some supports there, but havenâ€™t really engaged with them.

They donâ€™t know know whatâ€™s there. I think thereâ€™s really a need to make these services visible and accessible â€“ they need to be there, in front of peoplesâ€™ faces to make them real. Because when they are, they can make a real difference.

Iâ€™m trying to get on now â€“ going to groups, taking positive steps forward, taking it one hour, one day at a time. Iâ€™ve hopefully got a place on a day programme and that will help me build stability in my life, which is something I really want.

Iâ€™ve young kids and I donâ€™t want them to have the same experiences Iâ€™ve had, so thatâ€™s a big motivator for me.

Gary* (35) has been using cocaine for most of his adult life. He hasnâ€™t used in over two months, and is looking towards a brighter future. This is his story.Â *Names have been changed to preserve anonymity.

original

*Gary

