  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 6 °C Thursday 22 February, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'Walls to stop immigrants would have made my own existence impossible'

“I have always considered myself as a world citizen: Tamil by ethnicity, German by heart, Dutch by fondness, Irish by spirit, Italian by love.”

By Thamil Ananthavinayagan Thursday 22 Feb 2018, 7:00 AM
7 hours ago 10,239 Views 110 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3863412
Thamil Ananthavinayagan Lecturer at Griffith College

I HAVE LIVED in Ireland for almost five years, but I was born and raised by parents who found their safe haven in Germany in the 1980s, after fleeing from Sri Lanka.

Germany allowed me to grow up in a multicultural environment, dive into different cultures, experience different religions and secure a prosperous life.

Being a Hindu, my parents sent me to religion classes in Christianity, encouraging me to learn more about the religion which permeates the German culture.

I grew up to understand my role as a new German in a multicultural society mindful of our common past. The multicultural environment I grew up did not distort Germany’s character: on the contrary, I firmly believe that our different cultures, traditions and views cross-fertilised each other and made Germany a stronger society.

Violence and hate 

The world as we know today sees the re-emergence of nationalism in a fashion that I had thought was in its demise.

I believed that nationalism was a phenomenon that would be tamed by multicultural understanding, multilateral cooperation of open states, the mutual enrichment of customs and the enlightened discussion about a tolerant society.

I was wrong.

I now see the rise of the right-wing in Germany, which is now in the German Parliament and, according to the latest polls, has overtaken the German Social Democrats and is ranked second behind Angela Merkel’s Conservative Party. This development is not only highly worrying, it is scary. At public gatherings the AfD party talk about “discarding” German politicians with migration background.

The fearmongers who claim Christianity and the traditional German culture is under attack are creating a ground for violence and hate.

They openly call for the deportations of Turkish migrants and denounce them with the most despicable vocabulary. They agree on cooperation with even more extremist organsiations outside the German parliament.

The parliamentary group leader of the AfD speaks of “hunting” the German government. Another leading AfD politician uses Hitler-resembling rhetoric to announce the re-emergence of the Thousand-Year Reich.

The ‘other’

In the annual state of the nation speech in Hungary, the Hungarian Prime Minister said: “We must not allow the ground to be cut away from under our feet in moral or ethical debates, because we must defend Hungary as it is now.

We must state that we do not want to be diverse and do not want to be mixed: we do not want our own colour, traditions and national culture to be mixed with those of others. We do not want this. We do not want that at all. We do not want to be a diverse country.

All of these words, actions, policies induce a climate of fear, hate and violence against the ‘other’, a refugee, migrant or anyone who doesn’t belong to majoritarian, ethnic, white Christian community.

I have witnessed the far-right demonstrations in Charlottesville (USA), Warsaw (Poland), Bologna (Italy) and elsewhere, celebrating the rise of white power.

I have read, in disbelief, the vilification of religious groups and ethnicities, while racially-charged entry bans were drafted and signed into effect. Discussions about walls to prevent “illegal immigrants” from entering and infiltrating the purity and sovereignty of western states leaves me shivering – it would have made my own existence impossible.

I have always considered myself as a world citizen: Tamil by ethnicity, German by heart, Dutch by fondness, Irish by spirit, Italian by love.

Tolerance and understanding

The other day I had lunch in a restaurant run by an Indian/Pakistani family on the compound of the Dublin Mosque, a building which was originally the Presbyterian Church in the Roman Catholic Ireland and converted only in 1983 to a mosque.

Later on, I had the privilege to lecture students from all over the world at Griffith College in international law: our students come from Nigeria, Turkey, Poland, Brazil and many other countries.

Diversity is our strength, not our weakness. Nobody wants to diminish the character of Europe – rather, it is about reinforcing the European idea of multicultural understanding and strengthening the bond of peace.

While I am very concerned and even fear the current hostile climate, I have hope. I have hope that reason wins over fear. I have hope that a society that roots its inner core in mutual understanding and tolerance, will overcome divisiveness.

Dr. Thamil Venthan Ananthavinayagan, Ph.D. (NUI Galway), LL.M. (Maastricht University) is a lecturer for International Law, Griffith College Dublin.

original

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Thamil Ananthavinayagan  / Lecturer at Griffith College

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (110)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
Husband of Irish woman shot dead while on holiday in Tunisia found her beneath a beach towel
30,295  13
Fora
1
The Dublin investor that bankrolled Movidius is pumping millions into another Irish chipmaker
51  0
The42
1
Real Madrid fight back to win without Cristiano Ronaldo
10,802  0
DailyEdge.ie
1
10 of the highlights from last night's Brit Awards
3,078  0

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
A dockless public bike scheme is coming to Blanchardstown
A dockless public bike scheme is coming to Blanchardstown
Gardaí on standby to help taxi drivers who raise alarm over suspicious passengers
Meath pizzeria receives closure order after human excrement observed 'bubbling up through toilet bowl'
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
COURTS
Convicted paedophile Bill Kenneally loses appeal for reduced sentence
Convicted paedophile Bill Kenneally loses appeal for reduced sentence
Bill Cullen is suing Ulster Bank for €120 million over takeover strategy
Husband of Irish woman shot dead while on holiday in Tunisia found her beneath a beach towel
NORTHERN IRELAND
Derry Girls is the most-watched TV show ever in Northern Ireland
Derry Girls is the most-watched TV show ever in Northern Ireland
Coveney says 'we can't alter geography and history' amid increasingly tense Brexit talks
The Council of Europe has told the UK to pass laws to protect the Irish language
HEALTH
Glanbia is taking a punt on the trendy world of plant-based 'superfoods'
Glanbia is taking a punt on the trendy world of plant-based 'superfoods'
Heavy drinkers have higher risk of getting dementia
'We're failing children': One in seven kids lost to homelessness, poverty or neglect
GARDAí
Armed robber jailed after holding up shop when gardaÃ­ were in the back looking at CCTV footage
Armed robber jailed after holding up shop when gardaí were in the back looking at CCTV footage
Imitation firearm, cash and cars seized in searches by Criminal Assets Bureau
Man undergoes surgery after being stabbed in Waterford

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie