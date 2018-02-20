  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 9 °C Tuesday 20 February, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'The hysterical reaction on social media if the majority opinion isn't agreed with is ridiculous'

It’s a waste of calories getting into some meaningless argument with a whiny millennial about how you’re a racist or a sexist for not liking a certain film, writes Ethan Shattock.

By Ethan Shattock Tuesday 20 Feb 2018, 7:00 AM
6 hours ago 12,230 Views 61 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3850974
Ethan Shattock Law graduate and blogger

ONE OF THE best things about social media is that collective opinions can be shared instantly. One of the worst things about social media is that collective opinions can be shared instantly.

An irritating trend in the technological zeitgeist lately, is that there are often things like films, incidents, public statements or interviews that catch the public eye and the majority opinion is summarised online.

On Twitter you’ll often see ridiculous generalisations on how users are reacting to stories. For example, the recent Black Panther film got its first slightly negative review on the movie review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes. In fact it was an Irish journalist that gave the film a lukewarm reception, and it wasn’t even explicitly negative. It was a three stars out of five kind of hostility, which is to say nothing to be getting excited about, for better or for worse.

This, according to Twitter, wasn’t good enough, as people apparently “aren’t having the reason” why it received a rotten review. What you will notice, scrolling through hashtags and trawling through reviews, is that, this film is something that you just have to like. We’re giving it a great reception so you better get on board. If you have issues with it, take them elsewhere or shut up.

As I saw another day on Twitter, “If you think Black Panther is just a film, you’re wrong.” I should mention here that most of these people hadn’t even seen the film yet.

‘Reactionary hysteria’ 

Well, it is just a film, and they’re not wrong. Many people think this kind of reactionary hysteria is ridiculous. They just don’t say it much in public or on social media. Why? Well a large part of it is simply because it’s not worth it.

It’s a waste of calories getting into some meaningless argument with a whiny millennial about how you’re a racist or a sexist for not liking a certain film.

It was similar to the female Ghostbusters film. I did see it and it actually was not that bad of a film. But the reaction to the trailer on YouTube represented record-breaking negativity, receiving over 1 million dislikes.

This was partly because the trailer made the film look like complete garbage, littered with a terrible script, vulgar humour and PlayStation 1 style CGI. But it was also because people were gleefully and mischievously winding up the people who were implying that everyone had to like this film and to not do so meant you were a sexist.

‘Destination spineless’

The Oscars is another area where politics and social justice dominate. Jordan Peele’s Get Out is a brilliant film all round but is it something that’s Oscar worthy? No. It’s not.

Did it have an interesting artistic take on racism? Yes. And sure, there were preening white males who laughably said it was “racist against white people”. But to express the justified opinion that this film is not even close to some of the Oscar winning pictures in the past is probably not even worth mentioning. You’re not going along with the think train – destination spinelessness – and that makes you a heretic.

This is so utterly pointless. There are so many legitimate and pressing issues in the world. Climate change, homelessness, poverty… Are we that simple minded that we need to have so many arguments about film X that we forget if the person who disliked it is a racist or a homophobe?

Ethan Shattock is 23-year-old master of laws graduate and blogger.

original

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Ethan Shattock  / Law graduate and blogger

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (61)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
A British paedophile who blackmailed someone into raping a toddler has been jailed for 32 years
51,455  32
2
Power restored after outages affect thousands in Dublin city centre
48,916  32
3
Three billboards erected outside small Galway village in honour of Martin McDonagh
47,248  46
Fora
1
A major Dublin-based insurance firm has been banned from issuing new policies
863  0
2
Poll: Should cars be banned from central Dublin at peak times?
553  0
3
An Irish answer to Amazon's same-day delivery has bagged €650k from investors
471  0
The42
1
Controversial sacking of manager by email leads to Kerry county board resignations
38,889  13
2
Simon Zebo doesn't expect Ireland call in Paris
22,136  45
3
'I want to be the best player in the league... I've seen stuff written about me and it only helps'
20,376  3
DailyEdge.ie
1
Twitter is bloody raging with Jennifer Lawrence for insulting a British 'national treasure'
16,927  5
2
Allison Janney stuck up for Kate Middleton when Twitter went for her BAFTA dress yesterday
7,627  1
3
Saoirse Ronan's makeup artist ditched the contouring to give her a Glossier glow at the BAFTAs
7,448  1

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
A dockless public bike scheme is coming to Blanchardstown
A dockless public bike scheme is coming to Blanchardstown
Gardaí on standby to help taxi drivers who raise alarm over suspicious passengers
Meath pizzeria receives closure order after human excrement observed 'bubbling up through toilet bowl'
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
COURTS
Call for tougher sentences over burglaries that 'destroy entire communities or ways of life'
Call for tougher sentences over burglaries that 'destroy entire communities or ways of life'
Woman who pleaded guilty to having a gun at Connolly train station walks free after sentencing
Garda who suffered PTSD after he was attacked by four men awarded €15,000 in compensation
HEALTH
Psychiatric nurses have commenced industrial action at Waterford University Hospital
Psychiatric nurses have commenced industrial action at Waterford University Hospital
Irish oesophageal cancer rates remain among the highest in Europe
About half of voters support unrestricted access to abortion up to 12 weeks
GARDAí
Man presents himself to gardaÃ­ after man (24) injured in hit-and-run
Man presents himself to gardaí after man (24) injured in hit-and-run
Revolver, ammunition and cocaine seized at house in Dublin's north inner city
Gardaí seize €50k worth of counterfeit designer and sports clothing at Fairyhouse Market
DUBLIN
Luas says it has fixed the broken real-time displays at all of its stops
Luas says it has fixed the broken real-time displays at all of its stops
South Dublin burglary gang targets new areas following 45-second garda response time to attempted robbery
Dublin north inner city locals object to charity homeless support centre opening in their area

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie