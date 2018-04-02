  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 4 °C Monday 2 April, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Peter McVerry: 'It should be made illegal for the next three years to evict people onto the street'

To declare a housing and homeless emergency would enable emergency actions to be taken for a short period of time, writes Peter McVerry.

By Peter McVerry Monday 2 Apr 2018, 7:30 AM
1 hour ago 2,632 Views 12 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3929617
Peter McVerry

IF A COMPANY was losing money every month, the CEO would be asked to produce a plan to reduce the losses, and eventually eliminate them.  If, for 17 of the next 18 months, the company continued to lose money, the directors would conclude that the plan wasn’t working and a new plan was required.

Since the government plan, Rebuilding Ireland, to reduce homelessness was introduced in July 2016, the number of homeless people, homeless families and homeless children has continued to increase. Even a 12-year-old child would conclude that it isn’t working.

An emergency

In fact, Rebuilding Ireland is more an aspiration than a plan, a series of shot-in-the-dark interventions.  The few outcomes to which it aspires have never been achieved.

Indeed, the Minister for Housing, on a TV debate just before Christmas was asked if he could give an assurance that the number of homeless children next Christmas would be less than the number this Christmas and he stated that he could not give that assurance.

The Taoiseach was asked recently when we could expect to see the number of homeless people reducing, and he said that he was unable to answer that question. We need to declare a housing and homeless emergency.

To declare a housing and homeless emergency would enable emergency actions to be taken for a short period of time, actions which the government might not otherwise contemplate. Such actions would include:

Housing supply

A commitment that public land should be used exclusively for public housing. The local authorities own 1,211 hectares of services land which is zoned for residential development. This is capable of providing 37,950 houses.

A combination of social housing, cost rental housing, affordable housing and co-operative housing would provide the mix of public and private (affordable) which the government insists on. Of this total, 120 hectares are in Dublin city, which has a social housing waiting list of over 20,000 households, and could provide 12,017 houses.

An empty homes strategy

According to Census 2016, there are 186,000 permanently empty, boarded up, habitable houses and apartments in the country. Many of them are unsuitable (eg in areas of low demand) or not available (eg part of the ‘fair deal’ scheme), or may already have been brought back into use since the census.

But some would be suitable. Where the owners are unable or unwilling to bring them back into use, compulsory purchase orders should be used.

Preventing evictions

The majority of people and families who are becoming newly homeless have been evicted from the private rented sector, either because they cannot afford the increasing rent, or the house has been repossessed because the landlord has fallen into mortgage arrears, or the landlord decides to sell the house or needs it for a close relative to live in.

It should be made illegal for the next three years for banks or vulture funds or landlords to evict people onto the street, except in extreme circumstances such as refusal to pay rent or antisocial behaviour, in which cases a fast-track process through the courts should be available to landlords.

Expansion of mortgage to rent scheme

There are 32,000 owner occupied homes in mortgage arrears of more than 2 years.  Many of these homes are in danger of repossession and the occupants evicted.

The ‘mortgage to rent’ option should be expanded and made obligatory on the banks, unless exceptional circumstances prevail.

Rough sleeping

Some homeless people sleep rough because they feel safer on the street than in some emergency hostels. They are afraid of being bullied, assaulted, robbed or having to share a room with active drug users.

Rough sleepers are regularly told that there are no beds available and offered a sleeping bag. There should always be sufficient beds available for everyone who needs one (not just at Christmas).

There should be written quality standards and regular inspections of emergency, one-night-only, accommodation. A minimum standard should be that each person has his/her own enclosed ‘space’ where they can close their door, go to sleep knowing that they will not be assaulted during the night, that their belongings will still be beside their bed when they awake and if someone chooses to inject heroin or smoke crack cocaine in the next ‘space’, it does not impact on anyone else.

No-one should have to ring the ‘free phone’ to get a one-night bed (which involves leaving the hostel early in the morning and walking the streets all day) for more than five days. After that, a six-month bed, with 24-hour access, should be available to them.

Fr Peter McVerry has been working with young people experiencing homelessness for more than 30 years.

The lost decade is over: Our 7.8% GDP growth last year was comfortably the highest in Europe>

An Irishman in Brexit Britain: ‘The atmosphere has changed since the vote’>

original

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Peter McVerry

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (12)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
Child killed in Tenerife hit-and-run named as Carter Carson (10)
61,822  23
2
Son of executed 1916 leader dies aged 104
55,548  19
3
Insurance company pays €4k to woman after initially refusing crash claim over technicality
52,734  46
Fora
1
Shuttering the government's communications unit will hurt taxpayers the most
95  0
2
Services giant Noonan is fighting a pay-restoration push so it can 'remain competitive'
70  0
The42
1
As it happened: Leinster v Saracens, Champions Cup quarter-final
126,163  56
2
As it happened: Dublin vs Galway, Allianz Football League Division One final
58,727  53
3
As it happened: Wexford vs Kilkenny, Allianz Hurling League Division 1 semi-final
51,274  14
DailyEdge.ie
1
Here's 8 of the most enjoyable April Fools' pranks of 2018
16,163  0
2
People are heaping praise on to Dec for successfully hosting Saturday Night Takeaway solo for the first time
14,010  4
3
Ryan Reynolds trolled a website for saying he and Blake Lively were "struggling" to spend time together
6,567  0

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Your guide to Blanchardstown: City-in-a-city with hundreds of shops and a movie-star history
Your guide to Blanchardstown: City-in-a-city with hundreds of shops and a movie-star history
Here's the average price of a home in Blanchardstown in 2018
'I want to join ISIS': How big a problem is radicalisation in Ireland?
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
DRUGS
Man to appear in court over cocaine, heroin and ketamine drug haul at Dublin Port
Man to appear in court over cocaine, heroin and ketamine drug haul at Dublin Port
Man arrested after cocaine, heroin and ketamine worth €2.5m seized at Dublin Port
Sixth man arrested after what could be the North's largest ever haul of cannabis
YOUR SAY
Poll: Would you like a vote on Irish unity within five years?
Poll: Would you like a vote on Irish unity within five years?
Poll: Will you devour an Easter Egg today?
Poll: Would you support a move to ban non-recyclable coffee cups?
EUROPEAN RUGBY CHAMPIONS CUP
Cullen's Leinster take another big step forward after laying down their credentials
Cullen's Leinster take another big step forward after laying down their credentials
McCall: Ireland's Grand Slam success a factor in Leinster's big win
Cullen praises young guns Leavy and Ryan as Leinster win the big moments
RIP
Son of executed 1916 leader dies aged 104
Son of executed 1916 leader dies aged 104
Child killed in Tenerife hit-and-run named as Carter Carson (10)
Funeral of Stephen Hawking takes place in Cambridge

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie