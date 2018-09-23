This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 4 °C Sunday 23 September, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

The Irish For...What can we learn from the rise and fall of Irish girls' names?

Gaeilgeoir Darach O Séaghdha talks us through the meaning behind names like Saoirse, Órla and Aoife – and what we can learn from them.

By Darach Ó Séaghdha Sunday 23 Sep 2018, 8:45 AM
1 hour ago 8,713 Views 8 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4245727
Darach Ó Séaghdha

This the latest dispatch from our columnist Darach Ó Séaghdha, author of the award-winning and bestselling Motherfoclóir. Every Sunday morning, Darach will be regaling (re-Gaeling?) us with insights on what the Irish language says about Ireland, our society, our past and our present. Enjoy.

THE RUNAWAY SMASH hit of Irish publishing in 2017 was Oh My God What A Complete Aisling, and its success is a modern example of an ancient tradition: the given name as a distinct noun. Aisling has joined military names (tommy, gerry), intimate names (dick, fanny), foolish names (wally, charlie) and problematic names (paddy, mick) in entering common parlance, specifically in reference to a very sensible young woman from the country.

The choice of the name Aisling (meaning “vision in a dream” and a key genre in Irish poetry) is significant. As with most human activities, there are fashion trends in the naming of children and the CSO baby name database reveals some fascinating patterns which follow the sharp changes in recent Irish history. Aisling was a constant fixture in the top 20 of Irish names from 1983 to 1997, dropping in popularity as the notions of the Celtic Tiger started to get out of hand.

What else can we learn from the rise and fall of Irish girls’ names?

Mary: From 1964 (when the CSO data begins) until 1983, Mary held an iron grip on the number one spot for girls’ names. In fact, the total number of Marys born in 1964 exceeds all top 9 girls’ names of 2017 combined (and there are more babies now). It was so popular that it was still the favourite even when the number of Marys had halved by 1972. However, it was out of the top 10 by 1992 and is currently ranked 91 – just below Pippa. The decline in Mary’s popularity was fuelled by two factors – less insistence on a saint’s name by baptising priests after Vatican II, and a growing interest in traditional Irish names.

Sinéad: Throughout the seventies, as Mary held the top spot, Sinéad – the name of President De Valera’s wife – was the most serious challenger and the most popular of all the girls’ names with a distinct Irish language origin (as opposed to translations of saints’ names, like Máire and Bríd). However, although Irish names became increasingly popular in the nineties, this name left the top ten forever in 1991 – coincidentally, around the time Nothing Compares 2 U was a hit.

Órla: Unfortunately, the CSO data set doesn’t include fadas. This is frustrating as it can change the meaning of a name; Órla mans golden princess, orla means vomit. This form of the name is an abbreviation of Órfhlaith and, as with names such as Fionnghuala, Fiadh and Caoilfhionn, bears multiple accepted spellings – in fact, the version spelled Órlaith overtook Órla in popularity in 2015.

Aoife: Thirty-something readers will surely have a friend called Aisling or Sinéad, but it’s unlikely they have a niece with one of those names. Not so with Aoife. The number one name on the year of the millennium has held a place in the top 15 Irish girls’ names since 1981. What’s the secret to its staying power? It’s easy to spell and pronounce as Irish names go, it’s been around long enough to be a family name and yet it hasn’t been ruined by an association with a controversial celebrity yet.

Saoirse: In 1990, five of the top ten girls’ names came from Gaeilge (Sinéad, Ciara, Niamh, Aoife, Aisling) names as pride in Irishness reached peak levels. Nearly thirty years later Irish names are still widely sought after, but the pool of names is far wider and no individual dominates. So it is interesting that the most popular Irish language girl name of 2017, Saoirse, is one that was barely even considered a name at all a generation earlier. Likewise, names like Fiadh, Caoimhe and Cara have gained ground in the new century. Some of this change is down to a change in attitudes to Gaeilge itself: no longer a talisman against modernity but something contemporary, beautiful and open to change.

Darach’s new book Craic Baby is the follow-up to his acclaimed Motherfoclóir and has just been published  under the Head of Zeus imprint. He runs @theirishfor Twitter account and the @motherfocloir podcast.

original

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Darach Ó Séaghdha
@TheIrishFor

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (8)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Four men arrested after gardaí seize €1.2 million in cash
    52,036  48
    2
    		Donald Tusk's cherry photo 'insulted the British people'
    49,539  64
    3
    		House in Crumlin occupied as housing activists shut down part of O'Connell Street
    48,498  231
    Fora
    1
    		Nap areas, meatball mounds and a 'tornado' vending machine - behind the scenes at Ikea
    519  0
    2
    		How planners can stop Ireland from turning into an island of zombie towns and villages
    226  0
    3
    		Aer Lingus is building a multimillion-euro training centre - but some staff's future is unclear
    139  0
    The42
    1
    		'He's the only assistant who gets this much publicity. It’s bonkers' - Mick McCarthy on Saipan and Roy Keane
    36,524  124
    2
    		As it happened: Liverpool vs Southampton & Man United vs Wolves, Premier League match tracker
    23,733  21
    3
    		Awesome Aki and Carty class ensures Connacht dominate Scarlets
    23,471  27
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Gemma Collins, Rosie Connolly and Victoria Beckham ...it's our celeb winners and losers of the week
    5,901  0
    2
    		9 thoughts I had when freaking out over the video for Stay by Shakespear's Sister as a kid
    4,370  6
    3
    		How well do you really remember Little Miss Sunshine?
    3,267  1

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    One arrested after shotgun rounds and â¬489,000 worth of drugs seized during raid on Dublin home
    One arrested after shotgun rounds and €489,000 worth of drugs seized during raid on Dublin home
    Blocked sewer suspected to have caused 'major' fish kill along 5km stretch of river in north Dublin
    Cocaine, debit cards and passports seized in west Dublin organised crime operation
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    CRIME
    Dublin woman suspected of large-scale cocaine importation top target for Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau
    Dublin woman suspected of large-scale cocaine importation top target for Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau
    Gardaí 'hugely frustrated' at false complaints made to Gsoc 'without fear of prosecution'
    Four men arrested after gardaí seize €1.2 million in cash
    COURTS
    Protection of hen harriers could stop multi-million-euro wind farm project in Donegal
    Protection of hen harriers could stop multi-million-euro wind farm project in Donegal
    EU extraditions to Britain should continue until Brexit happens, court rules
    Farmer found guilty after almost 40 dogs chained and neglected on property
    GARDAí
    Investigation launched after shots fired at halting site in Cork
    Investigation launched after shots fired at halting site in Cork
    Security at Áras under review after woman 'walks unchallenged into President's office'
    Gardaí appeal for witnesses after shots fired at man out walking dog in Cork
    DUBLIN
    A bid to keep GAA fan haunt the Big Tree serving on match days has been blocked
    A bid to keep GAA fan haunt the Big Tree serving on match days has been blocked
    House in Crumlin occupied as housing activists shut down part of O'Connell Street
    Friday night club action sees semi-final spots booked in Tipp football and Dublin hurling Championships

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie