  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 8 °C Friday 20 April, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Vaccines: 'Those of us from an earlier era must speak out to stop little lives being wrecked'

New parents have so little knowledge of diseases like measles that they think the vaccine is more dangerous than the disease, writes Dr Ida Milne.

By Dr Ida Milne Friday 20 Apr 2018, 7:00 AM
1 hour ago 7,607 Views 18 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3965401
Dr Ida Milne Disease historian

GROWING UP IN in the Ireland of the 1960s, damage from infectious disease was part of the landscape of our classrooms.

The child with damaged heart valves from rheumatic fever, the one wearing calipers to help them walk after suffering polio, the children who suffered hearing or sight loss because their mothers had rubella during pregnancy.

TB and measles

We were tested for tuberculosis, our parents waiting with dread to see the result. It was not so long since tuberculosis had killed thousands of Irish children and adults each year, although by the 1960s, it seemed modern medicine had finally won the battle against this annihilator of families.

Almost all of us bore the expected facial scars from chickenpox, the less frightening face of infectious disease. Parents would implore us “Don’t scratch!” But of course we did.

And measles. Measles filled every parent of that era with dread, as they knew of the life-changing complications some children suffered from it. When I and my three siblings went down with it, our mother swiftly blinded up the windows, as light was understood to damage the eyesight, and she warned us of the dangers if we pulled them down.

Measles scared parents because they knew their child might be part of the statistical cohort that would develop serious complications.  Life-changing ones. Hearing and eyesight impairment were fairly common.

We lived in a new era for child health

Measles can lead to meningitis or encephalitis, which might result in lasting brain damage. In rare cases the disease can also cause heart and nervous system disorders.
For the parents of the 1960s and before, getting your child safely through an attack of measles was therefore a landmark, one less worry for their future health.

In a way, our generation was the lucky one: we lived in a new era for child health, when infectious diseases did not kill as easily as they once had. Because we had antibiotics, introduced in Ireland in the late 1940s, and for a long time, miracle workers.

Before that, most families suffered child death from measles or other infectious disease, such as whooping cough, scarlet fever, diphtheria, and of course tuberculosis.

In the Ireland of the 1910s, 20% of the annual 70,000 average deaths were children under the age of five, many dying from these infectious diseases.

Damage was so visible

Antibiotics meant many more survived. But the damage was so visible, the memories of cousins who died or were impaired so strong, that as we became parents ourselves, we embraced the new vaccination programmes available to our own children.

The increasing schedule of vaccination reduced the once hundreds of deaths from measles each year to often nil; diphtheria and whooping cough likewise. And now, we can even prevent types of meningitis. We have come a long way.

We live in an unprecedented era of child health, an era when the battle against infectious disease in our part of the world should be essentially won. Instead, we find that new parents are resisting vaccination, worried about the effects that putting them into their children’s bodies will cause them damage.

In the past few months, we have seen an extraordinary outbreak of measles in Irish children – a disease which the WHO had hoped to eradicate. MMR (measles, mumps and rubella) vaccination rates need to be at 95%t or higher, to provide herd immunity.

The HSE’s Health Protection Surveillance Centre has set up a measles outbreak control team to increase vaccination rates to deal with a very real crisis.

Little knowledge

It seems that new parents have so little knowledge of the power of diseases like measles to kill and maim, that they think the vaccine is more dangerous than the disease. Those of us from an earlier era, those who know the historic statistics, or who have seen the damage to our family members who must live with brain damage or deafness, can tell them otherwise.

We have to, to prevent more little lives being wrecked, more parents being scared as their children suffer from diseases modern medicine has the ability to prevent.

Dr Ida Milne is a disease historian, and an Irish Research Council Marie Curie Elevate Fellow at Maynooth University and Queen’s University Belfast. Her book on the 1918-19 influenza pandemic, Stacking the Coffins, Influenza, War and Revolution in Ireland, 1918-19 will be published next month by Manchester University Press.

The lost decade is over: Our 7.8% GDP growth last year was comfortably the highest in Europe>

An Irishman in Brexit Britain: ‘The atmosphere has changed since the vote’>

original

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Dr Ida Milne  / Disease historian

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (18)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal
1
Man receives €26,692 mobile bill from Three after returning home from holiday
93,695  104
2
British transport company Go-Ahead signs contract to run 24 Dublin Bus routes
36,927  98
3
Temperatures to hit 19 degrees this weekend ... but milder weather is to return early next week
28,313  32
Fora
1
A large 450-home estate on the Kildare-Dublin border has been given the green light
293  0
2
Formula 1 has taken a stake in a small Irish fantasy sports firm
202  0
3
Hiking the price of stamps has helped An Post turn around its fortunes
194  0
The42
1
Ex-England striker John Fashanu paid his brother Justin £75k to keep quiet about his sexuality
66,777  42
2
'If I'm still watching it on YouTube and thinking about it, then it's no good to me'
21,345  33
3
Conlan to get shot at 'revenge' for Rio robbery as Russian nemesis joins him at Top Rank
20,283  22
DailyEdge
1
12 insanely cute Summer dresses under €50 to wear now that the sun is here
13,722  0
2
Kylie Jenner called one of her new eyeshadows 'Gluten Free' and got a roasting for it, naturally
7,908  2
3
Coronation Street's Ken Barlow has had to confirm he is not dead... it's The Dredge
7,714  1

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Two-year-old girl in critical condition after falling from window
Two-year-old girl in critical condition after falling from window
Gardaí investigating sudden death of man in his Dublin home
Your guide to Blanchardstown: City-in-a-city with hundreds of shops and a movie-star history
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
COURTS
Man goes on trial accused of serial rape of his younger sister
Man goes on trial accused of serial rape of his younger sister
Man accused of attempted killing of wife with hammer is suffering from a mental illness, court told
Man convicted of orally raping woman who fell asleep when he gave her a lift home
DUBLIN
Eyes peeled! 8 players to watch out for in the Division 1 ladies football league semi-finals
Eyes peeled! 8 players to watch out for in the Division 1 ladies football league semi-finals
19-year-old cyclist dies after collision with truck near UCD this afternoon
Evening Poll: Should there be a kayak course in the middle of Dublin's IFSC?
CORK
Student accommodation plan for Cork 'overlooks the city's architectural, cultural and social history'
Student accommodation plan for Cork 'overlooks the city's architectural, cultural and social history'
Appeal for witnesses after woman in her 90s dies following Cork crash
All staff and students screened after two cases of TB confirmed in Cork secondary school
COURT
Jury convicts former New York nanny of murdering two children aged two and six
Jury convicts former New York nanny of murdering two children aged two and six
Nestle given thumbs down on Kit Kat finger shape by EU court
Man (47) who ingested 100 pellets of cocaine before flying into Dublin remanded to Cloverhill

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie