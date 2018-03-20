  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Tuesday 20 March, 2018
Red Arrows jet crashes at RAF air base with two people onboard

Two people were on board the jet at the time. It’s unclear if there were any survivors.

By AFP Tuesday 20 Mar 2018, 4:30 PM
33 minutes ago 2,830 Views 6 Comments
Sean Cunningham death Source: PA Wire/PA Images

A BRITISH MILITARY jet used in the Red Arrows aerobatic display team has crashed at a base in Wales according to the Ministry of Defence.

Officials declined to give more details, but it was understood two people were on board when it crashed at the Valley Royal Air Force base.

“We are aware of an incident today at RAF Valley involving a Hawk aircraft,” a Ministry of Defence spokesman said.

We are investigating the incident and it would be inappropriate to comment further at this stage.

Police confirmed they attended the scene.

The Red Arrows, Hawk fast jets flown by experienced military pilots, are known around the world for their daring stunts.

They are based at RAF Scampton in Lincolnshire, eastern England.

© – AFP, 2018

