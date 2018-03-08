'Name the date': Large crowd takes part in March for Repeal in Dublin city centre

Members of the USI attending the march this evening

A LARGE CROWD of demonstrators have turned out on the streets of Dublin for today’s March for Repeal.

Marking International Women’s Day, the march was held calling for the repeal of the Eighth Amendment.

The march was organised by the Coalition to Repeal the Eighth Amendment.

The crowd congregated at the Garden of Remembrance at 5.30pm this evening and marched through Dublin city centre calling for the Eighth Amendment to be scrapped.

On the Facebook page for the event, the group wrote: “We are calling on the Irish government to name the date for a referendum to repeal the Eighth Amendment.

“One year on since the last General Election and despite all the promises and commitments given we are no closer to a referendum date. This cannot be permitted to continue.”

The date of the vote has not been announced, nor has the wording for the referendum itself.

Members of the public turned out with slogans and posters for today's march Source: Leah Farrell via Rolling News

Politicians and student groups were amongst those marching this evening.

Protesters walk along O'Connell Street during the March for Repeal Source: TheJournal.ie

Luas reported significant delays to its Red and Green Line services this evening due to the march.

Significant delays on both Red and Green Line services due to a protest march across the City Centre. — Luas (@Luas) March 8, 2018 Source: Luas /Twitter

Wording of the Eighth Amendment

Earlier today, Cabinet agreed on the wording of what will replace the Eighth Amendment in the event that a vote to repeal it is passed.

In the event of a yes vote, the text of the amendment will be replaced by this line:

“Provision may be made by law for the regulation of termination of pregnancies.”