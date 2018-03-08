  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Thursday 8 March, 2018
Government releases wording of what will replace the Eighth Amendment if referendum passes

The date has not yet been announced.

By Paul Hosford Thursday 8 Mar 2018, 12:34 PM
Image: graph: Sasko Lazarov/Photocall Ireland
Image: graph: Sasko Lazarov/Photocall Ireland

CABINET HAS TODAY agreed the wording of what will replace the Eighth Amendment in the event that a vote to repeal it is passed.

The date of the vote has not been announced, nor has the wording for the referendum itself.

In the event of a yes vote, the text of the amendment will be replaced by this line:

“Provision may be made by law for the regulation of termination of pregnancies.”

Minister for Health Simon Harris also plans to introduce the Referendum Bill into the Dáil this evening or on Friday.

The Cabinet decision to approve the referendum bill was unanimous.

The bill formally allows for a referendum to be called.

The wording comes after a legal case around the rights of the unborn was decided yesterday.

The Taoiseach said yesterday that the Attorney General had requested time to consider the Supreme Court judgement, which ruled the unborn had no other Constitutional rights outside the right to life in Article 40.3.3 of the Constitution.

It was also announced that Ms Justice Isobel Kennedy will chair the Referendum Commission.

