Gardaí seize 19 rickshaws in Cork City as part of operation with Revenue

GARDAÍ HAVE SEIZED a total of 19 rickshaws in Cork City.

The seizure was made by a garda road policing unit during an operation carried out as part of an ongoing operation with Revenue and Department of Social Protection.

The rickshaws were seized under Section 41 of the Road Traffic Act.

The vehicles, which are often motorised, are a popular form of transportation for late night revellers in cities.

Last June, Dublin City Council issued a public advisory notice warning of the safety hazards of using rickshaws.

“Dublin City council wishes to advise members of the public, for their own safety and the safety of others, that rickshaws operating in Dublin City are not regulated by DCC or otherwise,” the Council said in the notice posted on its website.

“Some rickshaw operators appear not to have public liability insurance,” it added.