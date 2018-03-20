  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 2 °C Tuesday 20 March, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Arise, Sir Ringo: Beatles drummer gets long-awaited knighthood

The other surviving Beatle, Paul McCartney, was knighted in 1997.

By Associated Press Tuesday 20 Mar 2018, 8:12 PM
1 hour ago 3,860 Views 22 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3915207
Image: Ethan Miller
Image: Ethan Miller

CALL HIM SIR Ringo now, or Sir Richard to be more precise. Either way, it’s a fitting honour for the former Beatles drummer, who has waited decades for the recognition.

The 77-year-old Ringo Starr received his long-awaited knighthood from Prince William today. He used his real name Richard Starkey for the big event.

He said the honour “means a lot”. It comes more than half a century after the youthful Beatles first went to Buckingham Palace to receive MBE awards.

The other surviving Beatle, Paul McCartney, was knighted in 1997.

Britain Investiture Former Beatle Ringo Starr, is made a knight by Britain's Prince William at Buckingham Palace. Source: Yui Mok

“I had dinner with him last week and we were both actually laughing about where we came from, and we’ve ended up in the palace and it’s now Sir Paul and Sir Richard,” said Starr.

Read: ‘Appearances can be deceptive’ – Cambridge Analytica suspends chief executive

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Associated Press

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (22)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
Poll: Are you considering deleting your Facebook?
77,016  146
2
Student shooter dead and two injured in shooting at US high school in Maryland
52,337  82
3
'Since moving to Ireland I have been born again, I want to thank the country for that'
49,010  101
Fora
1
Ryanair plans to buy a majority stake in a new Austrian airline founded by an F1 legend
336  0
2
'Starting a business affects your health and your family life - people don't realise that'
131  0
3
'Historic gems' like Dublin's Custom House should just be used for tourism
89  0
The42
1
'Playing against Barca and Real - I thank my lucky stars': the Irishman who took La Liga by storm
47,069  26
2
'I fear he is going to be out for quite a long time': Worrying update on Grand Slam winner Earls' injury
44,693  29
3
The Rugby Show Live: Rating the Irish Grand Slam winners' performances
16,213  13
DailyEdge.ie
1
A lot of people reckon Paul Ryder was robbed of a place at the Ireland's Got Talent final
7,682  0
2
7 reasons why Irish girls shouldn't have been putty in Westlife's hands (but still were)
6,666  2
3
Holly and Phil talk about Ant McPartlin's drink-driving after viewers demand it
6,397  1

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Your guide to Blanchardstown: City-in-a-city with hundreds of shops and a movie-star history
Your guide to Blanchardstown: City-in-a-city with hundreds of shops and a movie-star history
Here's the average price of a home in Blanchardstown in 2018
'I want to join ISIS': How big a problem is radicalisation in Ireland?
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
FACEBOOK
Ireland's Data Protection Commissioner &quot;following up&quot; with Facebook over Cambridge Analytica
Ireland's Data Protection Commissioner "following up" with Facebook over Cambridge Analytica
Poll: Are you considering deleting your Facebook?
Explainer: What is Cambridge Analytica? The firm at the heart of Facebook's alleged data breach
GARDAí
Man due in court over theft of â¬12,000 from Dublin garda station
Man due in court over theft of €12,000 from Dublin garda station
Gardaí investigating McDonald's burglary after considerable damage caused to building
Woman (80s) found dead on grounds of church in Co Louth
DUBLIN
National League football final to clash with Leinster's Champions Cup quarter-final against Saracens
National League football final to clash with Leinster's Champions Cup quarter-final against Saracens
Dublin City Council gives the go-ahead for Rolling Stones Croke Park gig
Dublin is the best city to live in across Ireland and UK
IRELAND
Ireland's Grand Slam victory over England draws over 1.3 million TV viewers
Ireland's Grand Slam victory over England draws over 1.3 million TV viewers
Treatment of 'hooded men' wasn't torture, human rights court rules
'Since moving to Ireland I have been born again, I want to thank the country for that'

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie