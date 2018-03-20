'Appearances can be deceptive' - Cambridge Analytica suspends chief executive

Alexander Nix Source: Bryan Bedder/Getty

CONTROVERSIAL DATA ANALYSIS firm Cambridge Analytica (CA) has suspended its chief executive Alexander Nix from his role in the wake of a snowballing scandal relating to the ‘harvesting’ of US voters’ Facebook profiles.

Nix was yesterday shown on camera, as part of an undercover exposé on CA, discussing the alleged use of bribery and entrapment to achieve results for his company in elections around the globe.

Approached by Channel 4 News earlier this afternoon and asked had he ever used underhand tactics to swing elections, Nix answered “appearances can be deceptive”. At the time his suspension had not been announced.

The Board has suspended CEO Alexander Nix pending a full independent investigation. https://t.co/HV9Mb5eXIR — Cambridge Analytica (@CamAnalytica) March 20, 2018 Source: Cambridge Analytica /Twitter

“The board of Cambridge Analytica has announced today that it has suspended CEO Alexander Nix with immediate effect, pending a full, independent investigation,” the company said in a statement.

In the view of the board, Mr Nix’s recent comments secretly recorded by Channel 4 and other allegations do not represent the values or operations of the firm and his suspension reflects the seriousness with which we view this violation.

We have asked Dr Alexander Tayler to serve as acting CEO while an independent investigation is launched to review those comments and allegations.

We have asked Julian Malins QC to lead this investigation, the findings of which the Board will share publicly in due course.

“The Board will be monitoring the situation closely, working closely with Dr. Tayler, to ensure that Cambridge Analytica, in all of its operations, represents the firm’s values and delivers the highest-quality service to its clients,” it concluded.