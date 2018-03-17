Drivers and cyclists urged to take extra care ahead of the icy weather

Source: RollingNews.ie

DRIVERS, CYCLISTS AND pedestrians are being urged to be extra vigilant this weekend ahead of very cold weather and forecasts of sleet and snow showers.

A Status Yellow snow-ice warning is in place from noon today until Monday nationwide, with an Orange Alert issued for some counties tomorrow.

The Road Safety Authority (RSA) is advising road users to check local weather and traffic reports before making journeys in affected areas and to heed the advice of An Garda SÃ­ochana.

The GardaÃ­ issued a statement last night advising people to be conscious of local conditions and take appropriate precautions.

The RSA has the following advice for motorists, cyclists and pedestrians.

Drivers

Take all the snow off your car before setting off on your journey.Â Snow left on the roof will become loose and can drop onto the windscreen during braking, thereby causing sudden and severe restriction to your vision. It can also fall off during your drive and cause injury to pedestrians or distract other drivers.

Clear windows and mirrors before you set out, use a screen scraper and de-icer. Do not use hot water on the windscreen as it can crack the glass.

In snow and icy conditions slow down, use all controls delicately and leave extra distance between you and the vehicle in front. Avoid over steering and harsh braking and harsh acceleration. Use the highest gear possible to avoid wheel spin. Select a low gear when travelling downhill especially if through bends.

In heavy snowfall, visibility will be reduced greatly. Do not drive on the tail-lights of the vehicle in front. This can give a false sense of security and you will be too close to be able to brake safely. In heavy snow, use your fog lights, turn off your radio and open your window a fraction so you can hear other traffic.

Use dipped headlights at all times, and fog lights in heavy snow to ensure you are seen by other motorists (but donâ€™t forget to turn them off afterwards).

Watch out for vulnerable road users such as pedestrians, cyclists and motorcyclists and allow extra space.

such as pedestrians, cyclists and motorcyclists and allow extra space. Drivers of high sided vehicles like trucks and buses are particularly at risk from both the dangers posed by snow and ice but also from the high winds.

Pedestrians

Be seen . Wear bright clothing but ideally wear a high visibility jacket, reflective armband or reflective belt.

Wear appropriate footwear. Walk on the footpath, not in the street. Walk on the right hand side of the road, facing traffic if there are no footpaths.

Do notÂ underestimate the danger of ice. Many slips and falls happen in places people regard as safe and secure, typically outside their front door, on the door step, on the path or while getting out of the car. When you approach a footpath or roadway that appears to be covered with snow or ice, always use extreme caution.

Ice can easily hide under a light dusting of snow. Just because you donâ€™t see the ice doesnâ€™t mean itâ€™s not there waiting for your unsuspecting footfalls.

. Just because you donâ€™t see the ice doesnâ€™t mean itâ€™s not there waiting for your unsuspecting footfalls. Be aware of overhead hazards. Falling icicles and chunks of snow pose a serious risk. Be aware of whatâ€™s happening above you, and stay clear from the edges of buildings.

