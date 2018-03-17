  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more Â»
Dublin: 2 °C Saturday 17 March, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Drivers and cyclists urged to take extra care ahead of the icy weather

Sleet and snow showers could fall from noon today, around the time when St Patrick’s Day parades are due to start.

By GrÃ¡inne NÃ­ Aodha Saturday 17 Mar 2018, 10:50 AM
57 minutes ago 5,390 Views 8 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3909686

File Photo MOTORISTS ARE BEING warned to take care on the roads as three separate status yellow snow-ice warnings have been issued across the country. Source: RollingNews.ie

DRIVERS, CYCLISTS AND pedestrians are being urged to be extra vigilant this weekend ahead of very cold weather and forecasts of sleet and snow showers.

A Status Yellow snow-ice warning is in place from noon today until Monday nationwide, with an Orange Alert issued for some counties tomorrow.

The Road Safety Authority (RSA) is advising road users to check local weather and traffic reports before making journeys in affected areas and to heed the advice of An Garda SÃ­ochana.

The GardaÃ­ issued a statement last night advising people to be conscious of local conditions and take appropriate precautions.

The RSA has the following advice for motorists, cyclists and pedestrians.

Drivers

  • Take all the snow off your car before setting off on your journey.Â Snow left on the roof will become loose and can drop onto the windscreen during braking, thereby causing sudden and severe restriction to your vision. It can also fall off during your drive and cause injury to pedestrians or distract other drivers.
  • Clear windows and mirrors before you set out, use a screen scraper and de-icer. Do not use hot water on the windscreen as it can crack the glass.
  • In snow and icy conditions slow down, use all controls delicately and leave extra distance between you and the vehicle in front. Avoid over steering and harsh braking and harsh acceleration. Use the highest gear possible to avoid wheel spin. Select a low gear when travelling downhill especially if through bends.
  • In heavy snowfall, visibility will be reduced greatly. Do not drive on the tail-lights of the vehicle in front. This can give a false sense of security and you will be too close to be able to brake safely. In heavy snow, use your fog lights, turn off your radio and open your window a fraction so you can hear other traffic.
  • Use dipped headlights at all times, and fog lights in heavy snow to ensure you are seen by other motorists (but donâ€™t forget to turn them off afterwards).
  • Watch out for vulnerable road users such as pedestrians, cyclists and motorcyclists and allow extra space.
  • Drivers of high sided vehicles like trucks and buses are particularly at risk from both the dangers posed by snow and ice but also from the high winds.

Pedestrians

  • Be seen. Wear bright clothing but ideally wear a high visibility jacket, reflective armband or reflective belt.
  • Wear appropriate footwear. Walk on the footpath, not in the street. Walk on the right hand side of the road, facing traffic if there are no footpaths.
  • Do notÂ  underestimate the danger of ice. Many slips and falls happen in places people regard as safe and secure, typically outside their front door, on the door step, on the path or while getting out of the car. When you approach a footpath or roadway that appears to be covered with snow or ice, always use extreme caution.
  • Ice can easily hide under a light dusting of snow. Just because you donâ€™t see the ice doesnâ€™t mean itâ€™s not there waiting for your unsuspecting footfalls.
  • Be aware of overhead hazards. Falling icicles and chunks of snow pose a serious risk. Be aware of whatâ€™s happening above you, and stay clear from the edges of buildings.

Cyclists and motorcyclists

  • You should not compromise your safety by your â€˜needâ€™ to travel in icy/snow conditions. Cancel your journey or take alternative transport.
  • Visibility is reduced in snowy conditions so cyclists should wear a Sam Browne Bandoleer belt or high visibility vest and ensure the lights on your bike are working correctly.
  • Motorcyclists should avoid wearing a dark visor in any bad light conditions.
  • Remember other road users may not â€˜expectâ€™ you and could therefore comprise your safety.

Read:Â Met Ã‰ireann issues orange snow-ice warning for Sunday along the east coast

Read:Â The St Patrickâ€™s Day forecast is bleak with sub-zero temps and a cold weather warning

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
GrÃ¡inne NÃ­ Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (8)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
Met Ã‰ireann issues orange snow-ice warning for Sunday along the east coast
57,551  25
2
'A very nice gesture': Mike Pence tells Leo Varadkar that his partner Matt would be welcome in his home
50,487  167
3
'A shambles': Paddy Jackson's barrister criticises police investigation as he makes closing statement
48,946  0
Fora
1
These are Ireland's 10 most valuable business brands
637  0
2
'I hit a crossroads and didn't know what I could do. I had no qualification except entrepreneurship'
418  0
3
After failing to strike a deal, Dublin Airport will re-open bids for a huge hotel joined to T2
362  0
The42
1
Liverpool and Man City drawn together in Champions League quarter-finals
49,661  106
2
Know Your Sport? Take our weekly quiz
32,087  9
3
As it happened: Day 4 of Cheltenham
25,198  10
DailyEdge.ie
1
People are seriously convinced that Cardi B is pregnant and due to give birth very soon ...it's The Dredge
10,631  0
2
Just 5 celebrity couples I am quietly obsessed with
8,086  2
3
Sandra Bullock and Cate Blanchett both had 'penis facials' to make them look younger
7,122  0

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Your guide to Blanchardstown: City-in-a-city with hundreds of shops and a movie-star history
Your guide to Blanchardstown: City-in-a-city with hundreds of shops and a movie-star history
Here's the average price of a home in Blanchardstown in 2018
'I want to join ISIS': How big a problem is radicalisation in Ireland?
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
COURTS
Board of management 'knew nothing' about Christian Brothers' plan to sell part of school playing fields
Board of management 'knew nothing' about Christian Brothers' plan to sell part of school playing fields
Two men jailed for punching and kicking a female wheelchair user outside her home
Convicted rapist tried to kill man in front of children but failed as shotgun cartridges were damp
GARDAÃ­
Cocaine and cannabis worth â‚¬1.4m seized in Dublin
Cocaine and cannabis worth â‚¬1.4m seized in Dublin
Man arrested for using magnet to falsify lorry records
Herbal cannabis worth â‚¬90k found hidden in blankets sent from Canada
DUBLIN
'We have waited a long time': Council plans to demolish Ballymun Shopping Centre
'We have waited a long time': Council plans to demolish Ballymun Shopping Centre
Dublin student gets three year suspended sentence after cannabis found in wardrobe
'We're crammed into trams': Serious delays on Luas Green Line
RUSSIA
Ex-FBI deputy and Trump target fired days before retirement
Ex-FBI deputy and Trump target fired days before retirement
Putin on course to become longest-serving Russian leader since Stalin
Russia to expel 23 British diplomats after UK response to spy poisoning

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie