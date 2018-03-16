  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 5 °C Friday 16 March, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Met Éireann issues orange snow-ice warning for Sunday along the east coast

The orange warning will come into effect early Sunday morning.

By Cormac Fitzgerald Friday 16 Mar 2018, 7:48 PM
51 minutes ago 9,004 Views 12 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3909136
Photo of a lone figure walking in snow covered Athgarvan, Co Kildare.
Image: Eamonn Farrell/RollngNews.ie
Photo of a lone figure walking in snow covered Athgarvan, Co Kildare.
Photo of a lone figure walking in snow covered Athgarvan, Co Kildare.
Image: Eamonn Farrell/RollngNews.ie

MET ÉIREANN HAS issued a status orange snow-ice warning for counties along the east coast this weekend.

The orange warning is due to come into effect early on Sunday morning at 3am and last until Sunday afternoon at 12.

The affected counties are:

  • Dublin
  • Kildare
  • Louth
  • Wexford
  • Wicklow
  • Meath
  • Waterford

Met Éireann said that some accumulations are possible in areas.

“Scattered heavy snow showers will lead to accumulations in places and some drifting,” the forecaster said.

A yellow snow-ice warning for all of Ireland – which is less serious – will come into effect tomorrow afternoon at 12 and is set to last throughout the St Patrick’s Day weekend until 9am Monday morning.

“Very cold this weekend with wind chill and icy patches. Snow showers also but some areas staying dry, especially the northwest,” Met Éireann said.

The warnings come just over two weeks after Storm Emma and the Beast From the East caused huge snowfall across Ireland.

“St Patrick’s Day will be a cold and windy day with showers progressively turning more wintry,” Met Éireann said for tomorrow’s forecast.

“Most of the showers will be in the east, but a few will reach the midlands and south as well.

“Some accumulations of snow on high ground at first, but on lower levels later as well.

Highs of only 1 to 3 degrees in the eastern half of the country, 4 to 6 degrees in the west. Blustery easterly winds will add a significant wind chill.

Read: The St. Patrick’s Day forecast is bleak with sub-zero temps and a cold weather warning

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Cormac Fitzgerald
@cormfitz
cormac@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (12)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
Brother and sister missing from Sligo
102,646  39
2
Dublin student gets three year suspended sentence after cannabis found in wardrobe
54,795  37
3
'Multiple' fatalities after brand new pedestrian bridge collapses in Florida
49,734  30
Fora
1
These are Ireland's 10 most valuable business brands
401  0
2
After failing to strike a deal, Dublin Airport will re-open bids for a huge hotel joined to T2
214  0
3
'I hit a crossroads and didn't know what I could do. I had no qualification except entrepreneurship'
129  0
The42
1
Liverpool and Man City drawn together in Champions League quarter-finals
43,388  98
2
'I was close to going back with Mayo but giving up soccer at 21 probably would have been stupid'
33,493  4
3
As it happened: Day 4 of Cheltenham
23,002  10
DailyEdge.ie
1
Electric Picnic has sold out less than 24 hours after announcing the lineup
19,795  33
2
People are seriously convinced that Cardi B is pregnant and due to give birth very soon ...it's The Dredge
7,219  0
3
Twitter users were astounded to learn that you can use any card in a hotel's electricity slot
5,627  4

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Your guide to Blanchardstown: City-in-a-city with hundreds of shops and a movie-star history
Your guide to Blanchardstown: City-in-a-city with hundreds of shops and a movie-star history
Here's the average price of a home in Blanchardstown in 2018
'I want to join ISIS': How big a problem is radicalisation in Ireland?
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
CRIME
Staff member at post office injured after Meath armed robbery
Staff member at post office injured after Meath armed robbery
The 9 at 9: Friday
Mayo man foils petrol station robbery by tackling suspect to the ground
COURTS
Dublin student gets three year suspended sentence after cannabis found in wardrobe
Dublin student gets three year suspended sentence after cannabis found in wardrobe
State does not accept Graham Dwyer's privacy was breached by use of mobile phone records in his trial
Man jailed for four months for sexually assaulting student on bus
GARDAí
Man arrested for using magnet to falsify lorry records
Man arrested for using magnet to falsify lorry records
Herbal cannabis worth €90k found hidden in blankets sent from Canada
Gardaí complete search of woodland area in Tina Satchwell investigation
DUBLIN
'We're crammed into trams': Serious delays on Luas Green Line
'We're crammed into trams': Serious delays on Luas Green Line
Three men to appear in court over Dublin firearm seizure
Man who threw burning pint glass of petrol into neighbour's garden jailed for 16 months

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie