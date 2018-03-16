Met Éireann issues orange snow-ice warning for Sunday along the east coast

Photo of a lone figure walking in snow covered Athgarvan, Co Kildare.

MET ÉIREANN HAS issued a status orange snow-ice warning for counties along the east coast this weekend.

The orange warning is due to come into effect early on Sunday morning at 3am and last until Sunday afternoon at 12.

The affected counties are:

Dublin

Kildare

Louth

Wexford

Wicklow

Meath

Waterford

Met Éireann said that some accumulations are possible in areas.

“Scattered heavy snow showers will lead to accumulations in places and some drifting,” the forecaster said.

A yellow snow-ice warning for all of Ireland – which is less serious – will come into effect tomorrow afternoon at 12 and is set to last throughout the St Patrick’s Day weekend until 9am Monday morning.

“Very cold this weekend with wind chill and icy patches. Snow showers also but some areas staying dry, especially the northwest,” Met Éireann said.

The warnings come just over two weeks after Storm Emma and the Beast From the East caused huge snowfall across Ireland.

“St Patrick’s Day will be a cold and windy day with showers progressively turning more wintry,” Met Éireann said for tomorrow’s forecast.

“Most of the showers will be in the east, but a few will reach the midlands and south as well.

“Some accumulations of snow on high ground at first, but on lower levels later as well.