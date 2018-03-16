  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 8 °C Friday 16 March, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

The St. Patrick's Day forecast is bleak with sub-zero temps and a cold weather warning

Some snow could accumulate in eastern areas.

By Rónán Duffy Friday 16 Mar 2018, 10:15 AM
1 hour ago 4,902 Views 16 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3907249
Grand Marsh of the Dublin parade in snowy conditions a fortnight ago.
Image: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie
Grand Marsh of the Dublin parade in snowy conditions a fortnight ago.
Grand Marsh of the Dublin parade in snowy conditions a fortnight ago.
Image: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

A COLD TEMPERATURE weather warning will be in place in the east of the country for St. Patrick’s Day as Met Éireann predicts a “very cold” day and night.

The Status Yellow weather warning is in place for Leinster, Cavan and Monaghan and continues for all of Saturday and Sunday.

The forecaster is advising people in these areas to expect low temperatures, snow showers and some snow accumulations, mainly on Saturday night and into Sunday.

The national forecast for St. Patrick’s Day is a bleak one.

“St. Patrick’s Day will be a cold and windy day that will continue to get colder through the day with scattered showers progressively turning more wintry,” Met Éireann has said.

Highs of only 1 to 3 degrees in the eastern half of the country, 4 to 6 degrees in the west. Blustery easterly winds will add a significant wind chill.

Scattered wintry showers are being forecast to continue into Saturday night with lowest temperatures falling to between -1 to -4 degrees.

Sunday is expected to be much the same with widespread showers dying out towards the end of the day. Sub-zero temperatures in some areas are again to be expected on Sunday night.

The weather is expected to improve somewhat on Monday and be mostly dry “with just the odd wintry flurry”.

Read: Flood warnings issued in Kilkenny and Cork after ‘extreme rainfall’ >

Read: Met Éireann is predicting snow for St. Patrick’s Day >

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Rónán Duffy
@ronanduffy_
ronan@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (16)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
Brother and sister missing from Sligo
88,950  38
2
What happened in Paddy Jackson's home was 'a throwback to the days of male entitlement', jury told
79,803  0
3
Donald Trump says he wants to come to Ireland as he meets Leo Varadkar in the Oval Office
63,086  71
Fora
1
Meet the fintech exec who moved west for the hiking and ended up with a startup
558  0
2
Caffé Nero plans to ramp up its Irish expansion after profits quadruple
234  0
3
After more than three decades in business, Filmbase is going into liquidation
208  0
The42
1
World Rugby stand Van der Westhuizen down for England-Ireland clash
46,805  36
2
Henderson handed starting role as Ireland chase Grand Slam in Twickenham
30,966  42
3
'I was close to going back with Mayo but giving up soccer at 21 probably would have been stupid'
29,677  4
DailyEdge.ie
1
Kendrick Lamar, N.E.R.D and Massive Attack have been announced for Electric Picnic 2018
13,640  23
2
Electric Picnic has sold out less than 24 hours after announcing the lineup
9,276  22
3
A Dublin café denied accusations that they refused Barry Keoghan a table on account of his tracksuit
8,259  3

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
'I want to join ISIS': How big a problem is radicalisation in Ireland?
'I want to join ISIS': How big a problem is radicalisation in Ireland?
A new bus route will link Blanchardstown and Naas
A dockless public bike scheme is coming to Blanchardstown
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
CRIME
Staff member at post office injured after Meath armed robbery
Staff member at post office injured after Meath armed robbery
The 9 at 9: Friday
Mayo man foils petrol station robbery by tackling suspect to the ground
COURTS
Mother phoned garda after finding â¬19,000-worth of cannabis in son's wardrobe
Mother phoned garda after finding €19,000-worth of cannabis in son's wardrobe
State does not accept Graham Dwyer's privacy was breached by use of mobile phone records in his trial
Man jailed for four months for sexually assaulting student on bus
HIGH COURT
Graham Dwyer told that his challenge against how phone records were used in his trial is 'misconceived'
Graham Dwyer told that his challenge against how phone records were used in his trial is 'misconceived'
Belfast student seeks rights for Irish citizens in Northern Ireland to be allowed vote in Eighth referendum
'That was the time for Denis O'Brien to emerge from the shadows, but he didn't'
GARDAí
GardaÃ­ investigate daylight sexual assault on grounds of Knock shrine
Gardaí investigate daylight sexual assault on grounds of Knock shrine
Brother and sister missing from Sligo
'A terrible tragedy': Farmer (90s) dies in accident on Kilkenny farm

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie