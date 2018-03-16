The St. Patrick's Day forecast is bleak with sub-zero temps and a cold weather warning

A COLD TEMPERATURE weather warning will be in place in the east of the country for St. Patrick’s Day as Met Éireann predicts a “very cold” day and night.

The Status Yellow weather warning is in place for Leinster, Cavan and Monaghan and continues for all of Saturday and Sunday.

The forecaster is advising people in these areas to expect low temperatures, snow showers and some snow accumulations, mainly on Saturday night and into Sunday.

The national forecast for St. Patrick’s Day is a bleak one.

“St. Patrick’s Day will be a cold and windy day that will continue to get colder through the day with scattered showers progressively turning more wintry,” Met Éireann has said.

Highs of only 1 to 3 degrees in the eastern half of the country, 4 to 6 degrees in the west. Blustery easterly winds will add a significant wind chill.

Scattered wintry showers are being forecast to continue into Saturday night with lowest temperatures falling to between -1 to -4 degrees.

Sunday is expected to be much the same with widespread showers dying out towards the end of the day. Sub-zero temperatures in some areas are again to be expected on Sunday night.

The weather is expected to improve somewhat on Monday and be mostly dry “with just the odd wintry flurry”.