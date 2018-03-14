  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Wednesday 14 March, 2018
Flood warnings issued in Kilkenny and Cork after 'extreme rainfall'

A status yellow rainfall warning is in place for several counties.

By Órla Ryan Wednesday 14 Mar 2018, 8:29 PM
39 minutes ago 4,840 Views 3 Comments
AREAS IN A number of counties are flooded or likely to flood due to heavy rainfall.

A status yellow rainfall warning will remain place for Carlow, Kildare, Kilkenny, Laois, Wexford, Wicklow and Waterford until midnight.

Met Éireann has said periods of heavy rain will lead to accumulations of 30 to 50mm in affected areas, with larger amounts on higher ground and some localised flooding expected.

Kilkenny County Council has said “extreme caution is advised due to significant levels of surface water on all roads” following “extreme rainfall”.

The local authority has issued the following advice:

  • Water levels on the River Barrow in Graiguenamanagh would indicate that flooding will occur this evening
  • Water levels on the River Nore are similarly being monitored and Thomastown and Inistioge are also at risk
  • All businesses and homeowners should make arrangements to protect their properties

The council said sandbags have already been made available in Graiguenamanagh, Thomastown Fire Station and Inistioge.

Meanwhile, Cork County Council said Park Road in Mallow is flooded and closed to traffic and likely to remain so until tomorrow evening. The council said it’s “confident there will not be flooding to properties or businesses in Mallow or Fermoy”.

