Flood warnings issued in Kilkenny and Cork after 'extreme rainfall'

AREAS IN A number of counties are flooded or likely to flood due to heavy rainfall.

A status yellow rainfall warning will remain place for Carlow, Kildare, Kilkenny, Laois, Wexford, Wicklow and Waterford until midnight.

Met Éireann has said periods of heavy rain will lead to accumulations of 30 to 50mm in affected areas, with larger amounts on higher ground and some localised flooding expected.

As a precaution flood barriers in Mallow & Fermoy have been erected - possible flooding Park Road in Mallow this evening may result in its closure. While some localised flooding there is no expectation at this time of flood risk to properties or businesses in these areas. pic.twitter.com/j2FKFrfAcz — Cork County Council (@Corkcoco) March 14, 2018 Source: Cork County Council /Twitter

Kilkenny County Council has said “extreme caution is advised due to significant levels of surface water on all roads” following “extreme rainfall”.

The local authority has issued the following advice:

Water levels on the River Barrow in Graiguenamanagh would indicate that flooding will occur this evening

Water levels on the River Nore are similarly being monitored and Thomastown and Inistioge are also at risk

All businesses and homeowners should make arrangements to protect their properties

The council said sandbags have already been made available in Graiguenamanagh, Thomastown Fire Station and Inistioge.

Meanwhile, Cork County Council said Park Road in Mallow is flooded and closed to traffic and likely to remain so until tomorrow evening. The council said it’s “confident there will not be flooding to properties or businesses in Mallow or Fermoy”.