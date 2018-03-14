'Their job, like always, was to help others' - Overnight vigil marks one year since Rescue 116 tragedy

In the dark and cold of night, when you are in need and you are in the most remote places of Ireland and her vast waters, a small number of strangers will step out into the darkness and come to your aid driven by a sole noble ethos "So that others may live..."#Rescue116 pic.twitter.com/C2SQuYbQ6E — Irish Coast Guard (@IrishCoastGuard) March 14, 2018 Source: Irish Coast Guard /Twitter

FRIENDS, FAMILY AND former colleagues of the Rescue 116 crew who died a year ago today are being remembered in Mayo.

Captain Dara Fitzpatrick, Captain Mark Duffy, winchman Ciarán Smith and winch operator Paul Ormsby all lost their lives after Irish Coast Guard helicopter Rescue 116 went down.

Rescue 116 crashed after it struck Black Rock island off the Mayo coast on its way to a refueling stop at Blacksod. It was due to refuel before taking part in a rescue operation.

The bodies of Smith and Ormsby were never recovered.

A candlelit vigil held at 12.46 am this morning in Blacksod, marking the exact moment one year ago that the helicopter crashed.

Among those remembering the crew are a Coast Guard cycle team that have been making their way from the Rescue 116 base in Dublin Airport to Blacksod.

The Commissioners of Irish Lights vessel the Granuaile and the LE Niamh of the Naval Service will both be anchored off Blacksod from 9.30 am this morning.

A memorial mass at St Brendan’s Church in Aghleam will take place at 10 am this morning and concluding with a wreath laying ceremony off Blackrock.

The family of the crew will pass the wreaths to members of the coast guard and gardaí before the wreaths are transferred to the Granuaile an the LE Niamh.

The Irish Coast Guard has been remembering its lost crew this morning.

“Two brave souls were brought home, two remain lost to the sea, but all four will be forever remembered for the sacrifice they made. Our thoughts today are with the families, friends and colleagues of Dara, Mark, Paul and Ciarán,” the Irish Coast Guard said this morning.