  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 8 °C Wednesday 14 March, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Siptu calls for remuneration for members who 'worked tirelessly' during Storm Emma

The trade union wants “a uniform response by local authorities to extreme weather events”.

By Órla Ryan Wednesday 14 Mar 2018, 6:44 PM
42 minutes ago 2,600 Views 9 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3904054
Fire service personnel at the scene of a car accident in Glasnevin, Dublin, last month
Image: RollingNews.ie
Fire service personnel at the scene of a car accident in Glasnevin, Dublin, last month
Fire service personnel at the scene of a car accident in Glasnevin, Dublin, last month
Image: RollingNews.ie

SIPTU HAS CALLED for the introduction of a protocol outlining a uniform response by local authorities to extreme weather events.

The trade union said there should be “proper remuneration for those who work extra days and hours during such crises, as has been agreed with workers in the health service over recent days”.

Siptu Sector Organiser Brendan O’Brien said: “Our members in the local authorities worked tirelessly throughout Storm Emma to clear roadways and other public spaces in order to get the country moving again as quickly as possible.

“They are also currently engaged in emergency repairs to damaged water infrastructure caused by the extreme weather event.

“In addition, our members in the fire services ensured that a full emergency fire, ambulance and rescue service was maintained throughout the red alert weather period.”

O’Brien said recent events highlight the need for the government to “ensure that local authorities are properly resourced and staffed in order to respond to such extreme weather events in the future”.

He added that there should also be “an agreed protocol as to how staff will be remunerated for the extra work involved and for those who are unable to attend their employments due to adverse weather”.

Opinion: 36 hours alone in a bed without so much as a hot drink: lessons to be learned from Storm Emma

Read: Call for schools to open on Saturdays to make up for ‘snow days’

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Órla Ryan
@orlaryan
orla@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (9)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
'What a remarkable life': World-renowned physicist Stephen Hawking has died aged 76
92,787  83
2
Poll: Is Simon Harris right to cancel his St Patrick's Day trip?
44,579  197
3
Ousted Secretary of State Rex Tillerson lashes out at Russia in final remarks
41,708  105
Fora
1
Tesco has quashed a payout for a worker accused of stealing cash from self-scan tills
319  0
2
Tower Records spun further into the red last year - but it's still 'excited for the future'
174  0
3
A top ticket reselling firm says banning touts would lead to more black market trade
90  0
The42
1
Sky Sports analyst and ex-Liverpool star Jamie Carragher suspended for the rest of the season
38,387  99
2
Sevilla late show sees lacklustre Man United crash out of the Champions League
37,022  233
3
As it happened: Man United v Sevilla, Champions League
36,065  82
DailyEdge.ie
1
Beauty Q: Do you use Sudocrem on your spots?
8,001  3
2
9 ways to wear the new 'cool girl' hair cut you're seeing everywhere at the moment
7,539  0
3
Emily Ratajkowski has been tweeting about a secondary school in Bantry, Cork ...it's The Dredge
6,680  0

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
A new bus route will link Blanchardstown and Naas
A new bus route will link Blanchardstown and Naas
A dockless public bike scheme is coming to Blanchardstown
Gardaí on standby to help taxi drivers who raise alarm over suspicious passengers
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
COURTS
'That was the time for Denis O'Brien to emerge from the shadows, but he didn't'
'That was the time for Denis O'Brien to emerge from the shadows, but he didn't'
Man cleared of murdering trespasser in home with garden shears
Man who threatened to kill ex's parents while swinging axe avoids jail
NORTHERN IRELAND
'There is important work to be done': Clinton says politicians should commit to spirit of Good Friday Agreement
'There is important work to be done': Clinton says politicians should commit to spirit of Good Friday Agreement
Varadkar calls for marriage equality in the North during Washington speech
Legal challenge lodged to allow people in North vote in Eighth Amendment referendum
HIGH COURT
Appeals court overturns its decision to allow Ian Bailey a retrial of his action against the State
Appeals court overturns its decision to allow Ian Bailey a retrial of his action against the State
Former TD comes centre stage in attempt by Denis O'Brien to name Declan Ganley in court action
High Court judge says changes in Poland have 'systematically damaged' the rule of law and breached democracy
GARDAí
GardaÃ­ to be out in force as 54 people killed on roads over St Patrick's Day period since 2012
Gardaí to be out in force as 54 people killed on roads over St Patrick's Day period since 2012
Man in 70s found dead on Offaly roadside
Gardaí renew appeal for help in finding 24-year-old man missing since last week

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie