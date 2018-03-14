Siptu calls for remuneration for members who 'worked tirelessly' during Storm Emma

Fire service personnel at the scene of a car accident in Glasnevin, Dublin, last month

Fire service personnel at the scene of a car accident in Glasnevin, Dublin, last month

SIPTU HAS CALLED for the introduction of a protocol outlining a uniform response by local authorities to extreme weather events.

The trade union said there should be “proper remuneration for those who work extra days and hours during such crises, as has been agreed with workers in the health service over recent days”.

Siptu Sector Organiser Brendan O’Brien said: “Our members in the local authorities worked tirelessly throughout Storm Emma to clear roadways and other public spaces in order to get the country moving again as quickly as possible.

“They are also currently engaged in emergency repairs to damaged water infrastructure caused by the extreme weather event.

“In addition, our members in the fire services ensured that a full emergency fire, ambulance and rescue service was maintained throughout the red alert weather period.”

O’Brien said recent events highlight the need for the government to “ensure that local authorities are properly resourced and staffed in order to respond to such extreme weather events in the future”.

He added that there should also be “an agreed protocol as to how staff will be remunerated for the extra work involved and for those who are unable to attend their employments due to adverse weather”.