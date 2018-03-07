  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 2 °C Wednesday 7 March, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

36 hours alone in a bed without so much as a hot drink: lessons to be learned from Storm Emma

The emergency effort co-ordinated by the NECC was impressive, writes Tom Clonan, but there is still a learning curve in reaching out to all vulnerable people.

By Tom Clonan Wednesday 7 Mar 2018, 8:15 PM
3 hours ago 28,588 Views 15 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3890804
Tom Clonan Security specialist and columnist, TheJournal.ie

ONE OF THE key concerns in the recent cold snap was the plight of the homeless and rough sleepers. Through a combination of initiatives – such as the provision of extra emergency beds – along with a high impact public information campaign, at time of writing, this particularly vulnerable population appears to have survived the recent sub-zero weather event.

Throughout the crisis, Housing Minister Eoghan Murphy asked members of the public to report the whereabouts  of vulnerable rough sleepers to the Homeless Executive. Thus far, there have been no reports of fatalities or other serious injury among this vulnerable group.

Frontline workers – particularly health workers – with acute care responsibilities in hospitals throughout the state made heroic efforts to get to work throughout the red weather alerts. HSE management and hospital managers liaised with the National Emergency Co-ordination Centre (NECC) at national and local level to ensure that our hospitals and vital medical services remained functioning throughout the period of the weather emergency.

In the case of out-reach services, nursing and vital medical home visits were assisted by members of the Civil Defence and Defence Forces. Vital in-patient services such as dialysis or critical medical treatments such as chemotherapy were also assisted by members of the Civil Defence and Defence Forces.

Efforts have become more cohesive with every emergency event

Such liaison between the HSE and other State or statutory organisations improves and becomes more cohesive with each successive weather event or emergency. As a consequence, inter-operational communication and effectiveness develops formally at national level through the NECC and organically at local level through trial and error and coal-face experience.

The NECC is overseen by the National Emergency Coordination Group (NECG) chaired by Sean Hogan. Under Sean Hogan’s direction and leadership, the NECC has grown from strength to strength over the last decade and in the case of severe weather events in the past six months,  has assisted government in effectively mobilising its emergency response and – crucially – communicating that to the public. Each national crisis has provided the key stakeholders with a unique learning curve.

However, there are still a few gaps that can be filled in our emergency response capacity – some lessons that can be built upon from the current cycle of severe weather events.

Still some gaps in complicated cases

In the case of persons with disabilities living in our communities, their status as vulnerable citizens is complicated by a number of factors such as their care arrangements and assisted living service providers. Approximately 80% of the care hours funded by the HSE to persons with disabilities living in the community are provided by a myriad of non-statutory care providers. As such, their lines of communication with State actors such as the HSE are complex and unclear.

I was contacted by a number of persons with disabilities on Saturday – at the height of the red weather warning. One person, a wheelchair user with a number of other physical challenges informed me that they had been left for almost 36 hours without assistance. On Thursday, the day that the public were warned to remain indoors from 4pm, this individual’s suffering began.

On Thursday morning, the individual who contacted me – living independently with an assisted living package in their own home – was advised that they had to choose between spending the next 24-36 hours in their wheelchair, or go to bed. The person considered that being forced to stay in bed was better than being forced to stay in a wheelchair for that extended period of time.

They were then placed in bed and a number of cold meals and drinks were left within reach of the individual. The person was then left on their own until late on Friday evening. Whilst the country braced itself and awaited the storm, this individual was left to their own devices with no opportunity to toilet with assistance, wash themselves or have a warm drink or hot meal.

“Not even a slice of toast”

Another individual informed me that their care service was withdrawn without any notice from the care service provider. There was no phone call or update and the individual, with limited mobility and poor gross or fine motor function was left alone – again for almost 36 hours. During this period, they were unable to light a fire, make a hot drink or a hot meal. “Not even a slice of toast,” they told me.

In light of these phone calls and emails, I made contact with a number of State agencies and national organisations in order to ascertain the number of persons with disabilities who live independently in the community and whose assisted living packages might become compromised during a severe weather alert.

The Disability Federation of Ireland (DFI) was unable to provide figures or statistics on this matter. The Centre for Independent Living (CIL) confirmed to me that it was difficult to get precise information on this community of citizens nationwide. However, it was able to tell me that CIL has approximately 100 such clients nationwide and that they were in constant contact with them throughout the severe weather event.

I contacted the Irish Wheelchair Association (IWA), which provides a large number of assisted living services throughout Ireland and which does sterling work in this regard. The IWA stated that it has approximately 1,600 such clients around the country.

A cause for grave concern

Given the number of private companies and care providers operating in this sector, it is difficult to get a clear picture of the precise numbers of people with disabilities caught up in the weather emergency – or to get an accurate picture of their experiences. This is surely a cause for grave concern.

I contacted the NECC at the Office for Emergency Planning in relation to this issue and it made a number of interesting points on the issue. First of all, my point of contact wanted to make it very clear that during an emergency, natural or man-made, the assets of the state – such as Civil Defence or Defence Forces personnel and vehicles – would be made available to carers or care providers who needed to get to a client in extremis.

This is irrespective of whether those carers were employed by statutory bodies such as the HSE or non-statutory, charitable or commercial care providers. In researching this piece, it is clear to me that not all carers or care providers – particularly with clients vulnerable to severe weather events – are aware of this support.

Similarly, in researching this article, it is clear to me that it would be a very good idea if the HSE and those organisations contracted to provide HSE-funded care and assistance hours were to compile a simple database of persons with disabilities living in the community. The best estimate I could reach at time of writing this article is that there are approximately 2,000 such persons living in our communities.

Supporting them properly at a time of crisis is a problem that should be relatively easy to address. The Defence Forces alone deployed almost 2,000 personnel and over 500 vehicles during the crisis to assist members of the public. In other words, the NECC is ready, willing and able to support our disabled citizens during times of crisis.

Clear communication the next stop

What is needed is clear communication on this issue. In reviewing this weather event, all of the relevant stakeholders involved in providing care and assisted living services to persons with disabilities should formalise links and standing operating procedures with state actors such as the Civil Defence and Defence Forces at times of national emergency.

After all, such emergencies – particularly weather emergencies – are predicted to occur with increasing frequency. Hand in hand with that, the numbers of persons with disabilities living independently in our communities is also expected to rise.

So, in future, when Ministers urge citizens to look in on their elderly neighbours during times of crisis, they should also, automatically, call upon us all to look out for our fellow citizens living with disabilities.

Nobody should have to spend 36 hours alone in a bed without a warm drink or a hot meal – least of all our disabled brothers and sisters.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Tom Clonan  / Security specialist and columnist, TheJournal.ie
@TomClonan

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (15)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
Poll: In a united Ireland, would it be appropriate to change the Irish national flag?
65,607  324
2
We now know who'll be holding onto the Apple billions that are destined for Ireland
58,525  139
3
Porn star sues Trump over non-disclosure agreement - but President denies affair
51,245  64
Fora
1
Salad chain Chopped will fight to stop a prime Dublin outlet being shut down
14,304  0
2
'Not a viable business': Popular Irish YouTube channel Facts will be axed after losing €400k
2,208  0
3
It's 'unlikely' big housebuilders will buy any of the remaining 250 ghost estates
454  0
The42
1
Son of Irish rugby legend Keith Wood scores amazing try to win Munster Junior Cup
24,907  13
2
As it happened: Tottenham v Juventus and Man City v Basel, Champions League last 16
23,997  50
3
'It would be no disgrace in losing to Ireland. What scares me is being humiliated'
23,152  14
DailyEdge.ie
1
J-Law called a reality star the C-word and all hell has broken loose...it's The Dredge
9,573  1
2
Conor McGregor went all out on his mam's birthday present this year
5,170  0
3
How Well Do You Remember These Weird TV Cameo Appearances?
4,621  0

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
A new bus route will link Blanchardstown and Naas
A new bus route will link Blanchardstown and Naas
A dockless public bike scheme is coming to Blanchardstown
Gardaí on standby to help taxi drivers who raise alarm over suspicious passengers
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
COURTS
Father accused of murdering his baby told doctor who arrived on scene to 'do something'
Father accused of murdering his baby told doctor who arrived on scene to 'do something'
Judge in test case refuses to grant late bar extension to bar on Good Friday
HSE paramedic 'knocked out' student nurse and 'choked' pregnant woman, court hears
GARDAí
Garda analysts 'were belittled and disrespected when they tried to highlight inaccurate homicide figures'
Garda analysts 'were belittled and disrespected when they tried to highlight inaccurate homicide figures'
'It makes no sense': Husband of missing Tina Satchwell says she would not have gone to woods
Gardaí investigating sudden death of man in his 70s at home in Waterford
DUBLIN
Man jailed for 6.5 years for sexual exploitation and defilement of child
Man jailed for 6.5 years for sexual exploitation and defilement of child
A Cork Chinese and a Dublin Apache Pizza were both closed over 'rodent droppings' in the kitchen
Man charged in connection with murder of Michael Barr at Sunset House pub
IRELAND
'It would be no disgrace in losing to Ireland. What scares me is being humiliated'
'It would be no disgrace in losing to Ireland. What scares me is being humiliated'
Furlong and Henderson returns boost Ireland for visit of dangerous Scots
Poll: In a united Ireland, would it be appropriate to change the Irish national flag?

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie