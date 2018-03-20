Teenage cyclist killed after being hit by minibus

GARDAÍ IN MEATH are investigating a fatal road traffic collision that left a teen dead.

The incident occurred this evening at around 5pm on the Golf Links Road, Bettystown, County Meath.

A 17-year-old boy was cycling when he collided with a minibus. The cyclist was fatally injured and his body has been removed to Navan Mortuary. A post mortem will be conducted in the coming days. The male bus driver in his mid 50s was uninjured.

The Forensic Collision Investigators are currently conducting an examination at the scene. The road remains closed, local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to contact Ashbourne Garda Station on 01-8010600, The Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.