  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 8 °C Thursday 8 March, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Stuart Olding says he is 'embarrassed' by Whatsapp messages sent hours after alleged rape

Olding has denied forcing a woman to perform oral sex on him.

By Ashleigh McDonald Thursday 8 Mar 2018, 2:38 PM
2 hours ago 17,048 Views No Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3892380
Stuart Olding arrives at Belfast Laganside court.
Stuart Olding arrives at Belfast Laganside court.
Stuart Olding arrives at Belfast Laganside court.

AN IRELAND RUGBY player said today he was “embarrassed” about messages he posted in a WhatsApp group, saying it was “immature boasting” to friends.

Stuart Olding, from Ardenlee Street in Belfast, has denied forcing a woman to perform oral sex on him in the bedroom of his teammate Paddy Jackson’s bedroom the day after the pair returned from a Ireland rugby tour of South Africa.

The 24-year-old took to the witness stand at Belfast Crown Court, where he denied forcing the woman into any sexual activity. Instead, he claimed she beckoned him into the room then engaged in consensual sex act.

The complainant, who was 19 at the time, claimed she was raped from behind by Jackson whilst being forced to perform oral sex on Olding. The pair deny the charges, while Jackson, 26, has been charged with and denies an additional charge of sexual assault.

Under questioning from his barrister Frank O’Donoghoe QC, Olding was asked about his version of what occurred in the bedroom of Jackson’s Oakleigh Park home in the early hours of 28 June 2016.

Olding claimed that after showing a young woman who also attended the afterparty to an upstairs room after she was sick, he walked into his friend’s bedroom as he wanted to go to sleep. He said that after opening the door, he saw Jackson lying on his back, with the woman “on top of him and kissing him”.

Olding said he stood at the door and turned to leave but then the woman “turned around and held out her hand, as in an invitation to stay”. When asked by O’Donoghoe, “How sure are you of that?”, the accused replied “100%”.

He told the court and jury he closed the door and began kissing the woman on the bed. Olding said: “After we stopped kissing, I lay down on the bed with my head on the pillow. She was kneeling over me. I’m not quite sure how my jeans became undone… then oral sex started happening.” He said this sexual activity lasted “between five and ten minutes”.

O’Donoghoe then asked his client, “Did you force her in any way to perform oral sex upon you?”, to which Olding replied, “No, I did not force her in any way”.

Olding was also asked if he remembered any “interruptions” during the incident. He said the first one was when the woman stopped giving him oral sex to ask for a condom, and the second interruption was when he asked her to take her top off.

When asked where Jackson was during all of this, he said his friend was lying on the bed.

Olding said the sex act came to an end when he ejaculated, and at that point he left the room, went to a bathroom to clean himself up, then slept in another room.

O’Donoghoe asked Olding, “Was there anything in the course of that ten-minute period that made you believe that (the woman) was not consenting to anything that was taking place in that bedroom at that time?”

Olding replied, “No, not at all. If I thought that, nothing would have started and nothing would have continued.”

He was also questioned about a WhatsApp conversation he had with friends hours after the alleged sex attack. In a group chat, Olding posted a message which said, “We are all top shaggers”. When asked by O’Donoghoe, “Why did you say that?”, Olding replied: “I was referring to the events of the night before. It was just immature boasting to my friends.”

Olding was also asked about messages between him and Jackson which referred to ‘spitroasting’. He said it was a slang term for a threesome. He also wrote a message on the group which said ‘it was like a merry-go-round at a carnival’.

When asked about this message, he responded: “I didn’t even mean anything by that. It was said in an excited state. It’s nonsense.”

And when O’Donoghoe asked Olding how he felt now reading those messages, he answered: “I feel very embarrassed sitting here reading them. I’m certainly not proud of talking like that, but I did it and I have done it and I shouldn’t have done it.”

Read: ‘She never once said stop’ – jury hears three men charged in Belfast rugby rape trial deny accusations >

Read: Paddy Jackson: ‘She didn’t have to stay. She could have left if she wanted but she didn’t’ >

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Ashleigh McDonald

Contribute to this story:

Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
Porn star sues Trump over non-disclosure agreement - but President denies affair
66,320  90
2
Call for schools to open on Saturdays to make up for 'snow days'
60,344  107
3
HSE paramedic 'knocked out' student nurse and 'choked' pregnant woman, court hears
59,596  0
Fora
1
A Lucan restaurant has to pay a couple €20,000 after accusing them of not paying
604  0
2
Ray Coyle's plans for a solar farm at Tayto Park have been stalled
222  0
3
Bosses at LinkedIn and Wrigley have invested in this Irish social network for women
139  0
The42
1
Son of Irish rugby legend Keith Wood scores amazing try to win Munster Junior Cup
37,546  15
2
'It would be no disgrace in losing to Ireland. What scares me is being humiliated'
31,953  17
3
As it happened: Tottenham v Juventus and Man City v Basel, Champions League last 16
25,527  50
DailyEdge.ie
1
Conor McGregor went all out on his mam's birthday present this year
9,603  0
2
The nation is struggling to get over Monkfishgate on last night's The Restaurant
5,993  1
3
Here's why Janice was by far the most stylish character in Friends
4,879  2

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
A new bus route will link Blanchardstown and Naas
A new bus route will link Blanchardstown and Naas
A dockless public bike scheme is coming to Blanchardstown
Gardaí on standby to help taxi drivers who raise alarm over suspicious passengers
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
COURTS
Blood found on clothes of father accused of murdering six-month-old son came from baby, court hears
Blood found on clothes of father accused of murdering six-month-old son came from baby, court hears
Couple awarded €20,000 after being wrongly accused of not paying for a meal at a restaurant
Judge dismisses claim worker's thumb injury was worsened by 'his daughter tugging it', awards him €23,000
GARDAí
Garda analysts 'were belittled and disrespected when they tried to highlight inaccurate homicide figures'
Garda analysts 'were belittled and disrespected when they tried to highlight inaccurate homicide figures'
'It makes no sense': Husband of missing Tina Satchwell says she would not have gone to woods
Gardaí investigating sudden death of man in his 70s at home in Waterford
DUBLIN
'It was pretty appalling' - Aer Lingus communication slammed by Irish stranded across Europe during Storm Emma
'It was pretty appalling' - Aer Lingus communication slammed by Irish stranded across Europe during Storm Emma
Man jailed for 6.5 years for sexual exploitation and defilement of child
A Cork Chinese and a Dublin Apache Pizza were both closed over 'rodent droppings' in the kitchen
COURT
Father accused of murdering his baby told doctor who arrived on scene to 'do something'
Father accused of murdering his baby told doctor who arrived on scene to 'do something'
Judge in test case refuses to grant late bar extension to bar on Good Friday
Man refused bail after being charged with handling €1,400 stolen goods during alleged Lidl looting

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie