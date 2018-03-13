  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 7 °C Tuesday 13 March, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Explainer: What we know about Russia's Novichok nerve agents

The agent is an ultra-fine powder, made up of several components that would have been mixed safely by the assassin.

By AFP Tuesday 13 Mar 2018, 7:00 PM
2 hours ago 4,982 Views 46 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3901886
Image: Chris J Ratcliffe/Getty
Image: Chris J Ratcliffe/Getty

THE BRITISH GOVERNMENT has said it believes a ‘Novichok’ Russian nerve agent was used for the attempted assassination of Russian double agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter on 4 March.

Here’s what we know about the chemical weapon.

What is it? 

Novichok – or “newcomer” in English – refers to a group of powerful and deadly chemical compounds reportedly developed by the Soviet government in the 1970s and 1980s, some of which were adopted by the Soviet army in 1990.

Almost everything in the public domain comes from Russian defectors who revealed the existence of the secret weapons programme in the 1990s, including a former chemist who wrote a book about them.

The Novichok agents are believed to have been created by Soviet authorities at the State Scientific Research Institute of Organic Chemistry and Technology.

The aim appears to have been to circumvent international conventions banning chemical weapons by developing compounds with new structures that would escape detection, experts say.

“The exact science and mode of action of Novichok agents is not fully understood at this point as these are the ‘newest’ class of nerve agents,” said Michelle Carlin, a specialist at Northumbria University in northern England.

Source: Mikhail Svetlov/Getty

Russian President Vladimir Putin declared in September that Russia had eliminated all of its declared chemical weapons.

How would a Novichok agent have been used? 

The British government has not revealed how the nerve agent was administered to the Skripals, but a Russian whistleblower said it would have “probably” been deployed in an aerosol.

The agent is an ultra-fine powder, made up of several components that would have been mixed safely by the assassin or assassins beforehand.

“It can be delivered in many ways, but it was probably given in an aerosol can,” Vil Mirzayanov, a defector from the programme, told Britain’s Daily Mail newspaper.

The Skripals were found poisoned on a park bench in the city of Salisbury after visiting a pub and restaurant.

British authorities urged anyone who had visited the same places to wash their clothes and possessions afterwards, suggestion a large area could have suffered low-level contamination.

How does Novichok work? 

All nerve agents, such as the better known VX and Sarin as well as the Novichok chemicals, attack the informational loop in the body between the brain and muscles.

The brain sends impulses through the nervous system to control muscles around our bodies using a chemical called acetylcholine. This is known as a neurotransmitter.

Once the message is passed on to the muscle by acetylcholine, leading to a contraction and a movement, an enzyme called acetylcholinesterase breaks down the transmitter and the muscle then relaxes.

Source: AFP/Getty Images

A nerve agent inhibits the work of this enzyme, meaning that muscles become uncontrolled, leading to spasms and excessive salivation initially, before paralysis and ultimately death through asphyxiation or heart failure.

How is Novichok different? 

The main difference appears to be its strength, which experts believe to be several times stronger than VX and Sarin.

“This is a more dangerous and sophisticated agent than sarin or VX and is harder to identify,” said Gary Stephens, a pharmacology expert at the University of Reading near London.

Mirzayanov, the defector, said it was “at least ten times more powerful than any known nerve agent. Plus practically it is uncurable.”

He told the Daily Mail: “These people are gone — this man and his daughter. Even if they survive they will not recover.”

The problem for medics treating the Skripals is that they are unlikely to know which treatment to give to counter-act the nerve agent and restore the enzyme and normal muscle functions.

“Clinicians may have had to make an intelligent guess,” added Alastair Hay, a professor and specialist at the University of Leeds in England.

A policeman who found the Skripals was treated in intensive care afterwards, but is now able to sit up and speak.

Source: Chris J Ratcliffe/Getty

Has Novichok ever been used before? 

Speaking to the British parliament yesterday, Prime Minister Theresa May said Russia was known to have used Novichok before but she gave no more details.

The Russian newspaper Kommersant reported one case of a Novichok agent being used in a criminal act in 1995 when assassins killed a businessman and his secretary by contaminating his telephone.

The case, if confirmed, would add to questions about whether stocks of the chemical could have fallen into criminal hands via corrupt agents at the research institute during or after the collapse of the Soviet Union.

Mirzayanov said he found it “unthinkable” that another country or non-state actor could have had access to the chemical weapon or the expertise to manufacture and deploy them.

“Only Russia could do this,” he said.

Other theories that could absolve Russian President Vladimir Putin of responsibility include rogue elements within the security sources carrying out the hit on Skripal without authorisation.

- © AFP 2018.

Read: Moscow calls Britain’s spy attack accusations a ‘dirty attempt to discredit Russia’>

More: Theresa May: It is ‘highly likely’ Russia was responsible for nerve agent spy attack>

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (46)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
Met Éireann is predicting snow for St. Patrick's Day
117,302  37
2
'I'm very frightened': Stories from people who were denied entry at Ireland's border
59,821  83
3
Donald Trump will today visit the eight towering prototypes for his 'big beautiful border wall'
35,507  78
Fora
1
A well-known Wicklow cosmetic surgery has been hit with a big tax bill
807  0
2
The man behind box office hit The General wants to build a massive film studio in Meath
400  0
3
This vulture-fund backed homebuilder has spent over €100m on land for new houses
371  0
The42
1
As it happened: Day 1 of Cheltenham 2018
55,567  10
2
The42′s Winning Post: Everything you need to enjoy day one of Cheltenham
29,133  12
3
Analysis: Joe Schmidt's creative ability shines through on Ireland's power play
24,388  26
DailyEdge.ie
1
People weren't having the bridesmaids' complaints on last night's Don't Tell the Bride
8,109  0
2
A hen party ran into some Game of Thrones stars in a Dublin pub, and didn't even know who they were
4,978  1
3
13 things only people who love nothing more than a secret nap will understand
4,591  0

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
A new bus route will link Blanchardstown and Naas
A new bus route will link Blanchardstown and Naas
A dockless public bike scheme is coming to Blanchardstown
Gardaí on standby to help taxi drivers who raise alarm over suspicious passengers
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
COURTS
Former TD comes centre stage in attempt by Denis O'Brien to name Declan Ganley in court action
Former TD comes centre stage in attempt by Denis O'Brien to name Declan Ganley in court action
Man jailed for 3.5 years for raping woman he was dating
High Court judge says changes in Poland have 'systematically damaged' the rule of law and breached democracy
NORTHERN IRELAND
European Commission president: 'Good Friday Agreement must be preserved in all its dimensions'
European Commission president: 'Good Friday Agreement must be preserved in all its dimensions'
Northern MLAs could have their pay docked by over €15,000 while Stormont remains down
Man who was found slumped in car was shot in head
HSE
'It would not feel right': Simon Harris cancels St Patrick's Day trip away
'It would not feel right': Simon Harris cancels St Patrick's Day trip away
HSE says meningitis cases in Meath were 'small family outbreak'
'Young people are exhausted': This new toolkit is tackling sleep deprivation among teenagers
GARDAí
GardaÃ­ renew appeal for help in finding 24-year-old man missing since last week
Gardaí renew appeal for help in finding 24-year-old man missing since last week
'I'm very frightened': Stories from people who were denied entry at Ireland's border
Hundreds of garda promotions delayed due to an effective work-to-rule by senior officers

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie