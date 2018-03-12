  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 7 °C Monday 12 March, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

British national security team to meet over nerve gas attack on Russian spy

Theresa May and senior ministers will receive an update on the investigation into the 4 March attack.

By AFP Monday 12 Mar 2018, 7:05 AM
4 hours ago 4,533 Views 8 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3898364
Image: AFP/Getty Images
Image: AFP/Getty Images

BRITISH PRIME MINISTER Theresa May will chair a meeting of her national security team today after weekend confirmation that traces of a nerve agent used in the attempted murder of a Russian former double agent were found in a pub and a restaurant he visited.

May and senior ministers will receive an update on the investigation into the 4 March attack on Sergei Skripal, 66, and his 33-year-old daughter Yulia, as pressure mounts in Britain for answers over the incident.

The Times reported that the prime minister is on the brink of publicly declaring Russia’s involvement, possibly following the national security council meeting.

She is considering a raft of “hard-line” responses, with diplomatic expulsions and rescinding the visas of Kremlin-linked residents among the possible measures, the paper said.

The Russian pair were found slumped on a bench in Salisbury, southwest England, and remain in a critical but stable condition in hospital. Authorities have yet to confirm the precise substance involved in the attack.

Sally Davies, England’s chief medical officer, revealed Sunday that up to 500 people who may have come into minimal contact with the nerve agent should wash their clothes and belongings as a precaution.

The advice was aimed at locals who visited The Mill pub and Zizzi’s restaurant that the targeted duo visited prior to falling ill.

“There has been some trace contamination by the nerve agent,” Davies said. “I am confident this has not harmed the health of anyone who was in The Mill pub or Zizzi’s.”

The BBC reported a table at the restaurant was so contaminated that it had to be destroyed.

Davies added that pub and restaurant-goers last Sunday or Monday should wash clothing in the washing machine, while dry clean-only clothes should be put inside two tied plastic bags and safely stored while awaiting further advice.

She also gave detailed instructions for cleaning items such as mobile phones, handbags, jewellery and eyeglasses.

Precautionary measures

Police Continue To Investigate Poisoning Of Sergei Skripal In Salisbury Police stand guard at Zizzi restaurant reported to have been visited by Sergei Skripal. Source: Rufus Cox

The advice, given a week after the incident, surprised residents repeatedly reassured they were in no danger.

Steve Cooper, who was in the pub around the same time as Skripal, told the BBC he was “concerned”.

The risk to public health remained low and the advice was precautionary, Public Health England said.

“It is possible, but unlikely, that any of the substance which has come into contact with clothing or belongings could still be present in minute amounts,” PHE said in a statement.

“Over time, repeated skin contact with contaminated items may pose a small risk to health.”

Nick Bailey, one of the first police officers on the scene after Skripal and his daughter fell ill, is in hospital but conscious, local police have said.

Alastair Hay, an environmental toxicology professor at Leeds University, said the advice on cleaning clothes and possessions would provide an “extra guarantee of safety”.

“If no one has had physical symptoms suggestive of nerve agent contact by now it is unlikely that they are a risk,” he said.

“Nerve agents vary in their rate of environmental breakdown. Sarin is one of those that degrades more rapidly whereas VX is more persistent.”

Meanwhile, Britain’s armed forces are expected to continue assisting police in the probe Monday.

Around 180 troops, including chemical warfare experts, have been deployed in Salisbury after investigators requested expert assistance.

Interior Minister Amber Rudd has said police were examining more than 200 pieces of evidence, had identified more than 240 witnesses, and were ploughing through security camera footage.

The Telegraph reported that experts were testing the substance to ascertain if it was produced in Russia.

© – AFP 2018

Read: More than 200 witnesses identified in probe into poisoning of Russian ex-spy in UK

Read: Spy poisoning in Britain: Who stands to gain?

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (8)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
Missing 8-year-old boy found dead in boot of stepmother's car in Spain
121,966  27
2
Australian police hunt for 'Irish scammers' suspected of a spate of crimes across the Gold Coast
95,256  64
3
'I left weeping': Medical card patients are still being charged by GPs for blood tests
64,944  161
Fora
1
A worker fired at a 'heated meeting' won €12,000 - here are the lessons for employers
1,432  0
2
Made in Ireland: How Java Republic goes from bean to cup
238  0
3
Despite criminal abuse fears, there's no sign of regulation for the cash-for-gold sector
86  0
The42
1
As it happened: Dublin v Kerry, Division 1 football league
75,795  33
2
As it happened: Galway v Limerick, Kilkenny v Wexford, Tipperary v Cork - Sunday hurling match tracker
59,245  30
3
'Out of the blue, I got a phone call to say Manchester United were interested in me'
39,276  12
DailyEdge.ie
1
This is why viewers tolerated Ross Geller's behaviour on Friends
16,764  8
2
This girl's hilarious 'cut and bulk' transformation needs to be seen to be believed
10,441  1
3
12 of the most depressing properties on the Dublin rental market this March
8,762  3

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
A new bus route will link Blanchardstown and Naas
A new bus route will link Blanchardstown and Naas
A dockless public bike scheme is coming to Blanchardstown
Gardaí on standby to help taxi drivers who raise alarm over suspicious passengers
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
COURTS
High Court rules that teenager's HIV need not be disclosed to young woman
High Court rules that teenager's HIV need not be disclosed to young woman
Paddy Jackson would be the 'last person in the world to rape someone', court hears
Man who robbed three shops in Dublin with a blood-filled syringe jailed for four and a half years
GARDAí
Two more guns recovered as four men remain in custody over foiled gang hit
Two more guns recovered as four men remain in custody over foiled gang hit
Driver arrested after car hits pedestrians in Donegal, killing one man
Four arrested as gardaí say they've foiled a potential gangland hit in Dublin's inner city
DUBLIN
Water restrictions scaled back but will be in place from 8pm to 6am over the weekend
Water restrictions scaled back but will be in place from 8pm to 6am over the weekend
Glenda Gilson's parents lose Dublin home due to debt
Students' exam fee protest shuts down access to Book of Kells
LEO VARADKAR
People are unsure if the government is doing a good job on Brexit
People are unsure if the government is doing a good job on Brexit
Here's what Leo has spent on social media campaigns over the last year
'I carry Ireland with me everywhere I go': Leo likely to indulge Pence and Ryan with talk of Irish roots

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie