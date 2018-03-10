  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 8 °C Saturday 10 March, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

More than 200 witnesses identified in probe into poisoning of Russian ex-spy in UK

One of the police officers who was injured in the attack has said today that he’s “no hero”.

By Sean Murray Saturday 10 Mar 2018, 6:12 PM
4 hours ago 4,788 Views 4 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3896963
Officers in protective suits in London Road cemetery.
Image: Chris J Ratcliffe/Getty Images
Officers in protective suits in London Road cemetery.
Officers in protective suits in London Road cemetery.
Image: Chris J Ratcliffe/Getty Images

UK HOME SECRETARY Amber Rudd has said that the investigation into the poisoning of a Russian ex-spy in Salisbury is moving “at speed”, having identified more than 200 witnesses already.

Rudd was speaking following an emergency meeting of the British national emergencies committee Cobra, convened in response to the 4 March attack.

Some 21 people were injured in the incident which took place in the south-west of Salisbury where Sergei Skripal was found last Sunday, slumped on a bench with his daughter Yulia.

Around 180 troops, including chemical warfare experts, have been deployed in the city after investigators requested specialist assistance.

Rudd said this evening: “This is a serious, substantial investigation. We need to give the police and the investigators the space to get on with that.”

She added that it was too early to comment on potential suspects, as the investigation is “painstaking” and “detailed”.

Prime Minister Theresa May has said Britain will react with the appropriate response if a state was found to be behind the murder attempt.

Security Minister Ben Wallace told BBC radio today that the government stood ready to respond “with the full force of the UK’s resources”.

He added that the attack was “a very serious incident with horrendous outcomes”.

“Someone has come onto our soil… has recklessly, brazenly, committed what looks like a very nasty crime, with a nerve agent prohibited, by most international laws… and has potentially put lots of people at risk,” he said.

May was “expected to announce sanctions” against Russia “as soon as Monday”, according to the Daily Telegraph newspaper.

The Times newspaper said British officials were talking to their US and European counterparts about a co-ordinated retaliation, which could include “diplomatic, economic and military measures” if Moscow was behind the attack.

The police officer who was injured with a nerve agent while attending to Sergei and Yulia Skripal, meanwhile, has denied he’s a hero.

A statement on behalf of Sergeant Nick Bailey said: “Nick would like us to say on his behalf that he and his family are hugely grateful for all the messages of support from the public, and colleagues from the police family.

He also wishes to say that he was part of a group of officers and other emergency service colleagues who dealt with the initial incident.  He wants to say that he does not consider himself a ‘hero’, he states he was merely doing his job – a job he loves and is immensely proud of – just like all of his other dedicated colleagues do, day in-day out, in order to protect the public and keep people safe.

Wiltshire Police also said that the graveyard where the incident took place will remain closed for Mother’s Day.

With reporting from AFP

Read: Police ask military to help remove objects from scene where former spy was found unconscious

Read: UK vows action over ex-spy poisoning as police confirm 21 people hurt

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sean Murray
@SeanMJourno
sean@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
Gardaí track down Lidl thieves after looters post videos of themselves online
95,202  0
2
Four arrested as gardaí say they've foiled a potential gangland hit in Dublin's inner city
41,529  27
3
McDonald's Ireland will 'watch what happens' as US outlets make switch to fresh beef
40,313  32
Fora
1
'Universities are criticised for taking in too many foreign students – but we want even more'
201  0
2
Take a guided tour of... the Irish-led tech juggernaut that calls Anglo's ex-HQ home
169  0
3
Why our fight in the 'war for talent' must be fought on two sides
58  0
The42
1
Ireland crowned Six Nations champions for the third time in five years
67,184  132
2
As it happened: Ireland v Scotland, Six Nations
64,694  62
3
As it happened: Man United vs Liverpool, Premier League
57,098  99
DailyEdge.ie
1
Louise O'Neill was scarlet when Ryan brought up her childhood Michael Collins obsession on the Late Late
6,624  0
2
Is Bruno Mars guilty of cultural appropriation?
6,351  3
3
Celebs and bloggers are laying into Khloe Kardashian for sharing tips on how to look thin in photos
5,309  1

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
A new bus route will link Blanchardstown and Naas
A new bus route will link Blanchardstown and Naas
A dockless public bike scheme is coming to Blanchardstown
Gardaí on standby to help taxi drivers who raise alarm over suspicious passengers
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
COURTS
High Court rules that teenager's HIV need not be disclosed to young woman
High Court rules that teenager's HIV need not be disclosed to young woman
Paddy Jackson would be the 'last person in the world to rape someone', court hears
Man who robbed three shops in Dublin with a blood-filled syringe jailed for four and a half years
HSE
'I could never work again after I got sick, that really affected me'
'I could never work again after I got sick, that really affected me'
School principal speaks of 'terrible tragedy' after young girl dies from suspected meningitis
HSE paramedic changes plea to guilty over assaulting two female students by putting them in choke hold
GARDAí
Four arrested as gardaÃ­ say they've foiled a potential gangland hit in Dublin's inner city
Four arrested as gardaí say they've foiled a potential gangland hit in Dublin's inner city
Driver dies after car collides with articulated truck in Cavan
€60,000-worth of cannabis from Thailand seized in Tralee
DUBLIN
Water restrictions scaled back but will be in place from 8pm to 6am over the weekend
Water restrictions scaled back but will be in place from 8pm to 6am over the weekend
Glenda Gilson's parents lose Dublin home due to debt
Students' exam fee protest shuts down access to Book of Kells

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie