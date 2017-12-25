  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 2 °C Tuesday 26 December, 2017
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'I’ve had a lot of luck, and Sammy is probably one of the luckiest things that has happened'

We speak to Alan Hegarty about his business – and his unlikely mascot.

By Fiachradh McDermott Monday 25 Dec 2017, 7:30 PM
6 hours ago 29,010 Views 10 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3744771

MILLIONS OF HITS online, holding up traffic, delighting people’s hearts and getting chased with chairs is just an average day for Sammy the Seal.

A native of Wicklow but recognised worldwide, Sammy has caused a stir online over the past few years with his eccentric activities.

Videos show him cheekily jumping out of the water at Wicklow’s South Quay and lumbering across to the local fish shop.

Source: Charlie G Vinall/YouTube

Onlookers have noted this is bound to happen as there’s a sign with one arrow pointing to Sammy and another arrow pointing to the shop.

Alan Hegarty opened The Fishman in 2012 with his wife Liz after years going from door to door in his fish van, and in 2015 set up The Lighthouse, his restaurant next door. Alan feeds Sammy three times a day in accordance with advice from Seal Rescue Ireland so as not to overfeed him.

“It all started the first week we opened the shop,” he says.

I saw him in the river and I went out with a little bit of fish and I gave it to him.

Sammy disappeared for about a week, but Hegarty noticed him in the river again so he fed him some more.

He now feeds Sammy every day “unless there’s a shoal of mackerel or herring out in the
bay”.

“He’d feed out there then come in and gives us a little visit to let us know he’s there. If he’s mating, he disappears for a couple of weeks. When the female has a pup, he disappears for four or five weeks, and he stays with them until the pup is strong enough.

We’ve noticed after that time when he comes in he’s lost all the weight. It’s a great advertisement for slimming. He’s half the size.

Sammy the seal Wicklow town 3 Hegarty feeds Sammy Source: Michael Kelly

Sammy recently turned 13 and Hegarty holds a seafood festival each year, marking it as
Sammy’s birthday. He picks a charity (Parkinson’s Disease next year). In 2016, over
2,000 people came along.

“For a small one-man show, it’s a lot of people. It’s all down to Sammy the Seal.”

People constantly call into The Fishman to ask about Sammy’s whereabouts, and during our interview it was no different. Two ladies come in wondering when feeding times are.

“He’s bringing down a whole range of people from Dublin, people from Carlow, people from Waterford. I’ve had people from Australia, Russia, France, Spain, all over the world.”

The business owner hopes Wicklow Town can adopt Sammy as a mascot of sorts as he’s such a great attraction. Sammy now has T-shirts reading “I saw Sammy the Seal” and a Facebook page dedicated to him. Hegarty also hopes to develop a “Sammy seal of approval” for local businesses to promote the town.

While Sammy has been arriving solo for the past few years, recently he’s been bringing a
certain friend along with him: “Valentine’s Day we had a little female seal come in with
him.” Laughing, he adds: “She disappeared for a while, so we thought it was a one-night
stand.”

However, she’s joined Sammy again “full-time” and there are plans for a competition soon to pick a name for her.

Hegarty views Sammy as a great publicity stunt, sort of like Wicklow’s own Fungi the Dolphin. While he constantly has to tell people that Sammy is a wild animal and must
stay that way, he’s glad of the companionship.

Sammy the seal Wicklow town 4 Source: Michael Kelly

“I think I’d be very upset if anything happened to him. There is a relationship, there is a bond. Five years I’m feeding him every day, three times a day, creating birthday cakes and parties for him.

But, I do respect that he’s a wild animal and I wouldn’t sit with him or pet him.

Sammy gets bold enough to walk across the road, and distractions often won’t push him back to the water when he blocks traffic. While this fuels publicity, Hegarty is also aware of the dangers it could cause.

Nothing bad has happened to his knowledge, though Sammy has barked at him a few times.

Sammy the seal Wicklow town 1 Source: Michael Kelly

However, Sammy no doubt recognises his feeder after all these years, following him down the Quay to where his car is parked after work. It’s a “good night” of sorts when it happens, “then he’ll go on off to his little home in the sea”.

While Hegarty obviously feels some attachment to the seal he recognises the reality of the
situation.

“Sammy, to me, is probably the best advertising campaign that I could have thought
of,” he says. “And he’s probably one of the best things that could have happened to this business. I think it’s something that was meant to be, that I should open a fish shop here.

“I’ve had a lot of luck, and Sammy is probably one of the luckiest things that has happened.”

Related: Wicklow’s Sammy the Seal is going viral all over the world

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Fiachradh McDermott

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (10)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
Bodies of two men found after car goes into river in Co Mayo
130,728  26
2
Column: How to cope with toxic family members during Christmas
32,785  44
3
Father and daughters among five dead in Florida plane crash
30,044  2
Fora
1
'Working Christmas is the norm for me. You just need to find a way to balance work and family life'
621  0
The42
1
The Dublin man who body doubles for Mario Balotelli and Usain Bolt
22,832  6
2
'I was renting over a pub and Shane moved in... Thankfully now we have our own separate rooms'
15,779  0
3
'I'm aware that she's not there. It's just the habit of after games I have to ring my Mam'
15,072  1
DailyEdge.ie
1
A top 12 ranking of the best Christmas number ones in Ireland over the past 20 years
16,640  20
2
13 photos that truly sum up Christmas in Ireland 10 years ago
9,051  0
3
18 of the greatest 'mass tweets' of all time
6,521  0

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Woman arrested in connection with shooting in which two adults and baby boy were injured
Woman arrested in connection with shooting in which two adults and baby boy were injured
'This is a very volatile situation': Baby and teenager injured in west Dublin shooting
Missing Dublin woman found safe and well
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
IRELAND
It's about the journey* - 10 best bits from Ireland's World Cup qualifying campaign
It's about the journey* - 10 best bits from Ireland's World Cup qualifying campaign
'I'd never expected to be captain of Ireland at 21. It's what you've always dreamed of'
Inside Met Éireann: How forecasters decode Ireland's weather
YOUR SAY
Poll: Will you attend a religious service today?
Poll: Will you attend a religious service today?
Poll: What's the best part of Christmas dinner?
Poll: Should the State relax free legal aid rules to cover more arrears cases?
LEO VARADKAR
Taoiseach says government at Vatican's 'disposal' for Pope Francis visit
Taoiseach says government at Vatican's 'disposal' for Pope Francis visit
Read the emails sent to Leo in his first month as Taoiseach
Varadkar not concerned that a group of Scientologists were hosted in Leinster House
FINE GAEL
'My seven-year-old daughter shed a tear': Enda Kenny received a lot of well wishes when he stepped down
'My seven-year-old daughter shed a tear': Enda Kenny received a lot of well wishes when he stepped down
Government ends year on a high with satisfaction rate boost
The 9 at 9: Christmas Eve

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2017 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie