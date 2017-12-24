Do you want to track Santa's trip around the world? Here are a few options

WELL, IT’S CHRISTMAS Eve today and that means one thing and one thing only. Santa’s coming.

Although, there are still a few hours left until he arrives in Ireland.

Thankfully, it’s very easy to track Santa as he travels across the world tonight before he finally arrives here. Here’s two of the best ways to stay updated.

NORAD Santa Tracker

The NORAD (North American Aerospace Comment) Santa Tracker is the longest running santa tracker in the world – it’s been in existence since 1955.

Every year on Christmas Eve, NORAD tracks Santa from the moment he leaves the North Pole and delivers presents to children around the world.

As NORAD has spent so many years tracking Santa, it has built up a huge database of facts and statistics about Santa’s work and equipment.

Teaming up with Microsoft and a number of other companies, the website offers games, videos and other activities to keep the whole family entertained.

NORAD has apps on iOS, Android and Windows Phone to keep you up to date if you don’t have a computer handy.

Google Santa Tracker

The second option is the Google Santa Tracker.

It uses Google Maps and their extensive data on sleigh engineering (along with a bit of help from Santa’s very own elves) and it’s a far more colourful and animated way of tracking him.

Google also offers an Android app to keep up to date with Santa’s progress if you’re out and about this evening. Both the website and app options have a huge collection of games and projects to keep the kids entertained.

Source: Google

No matter which option you choose, but will keep the younger kids entertained as the excitement builds before Santa arrives. Just remember – once he does… It’s CHRISTMAS!