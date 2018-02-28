  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Cork school allowing students to sit their mocks at home during the freezing weather

The principal of the school doesn’t think students would use the opportunity to cheat on their exams.

By Sean Murray Wednesday 28 Feb 2018, 9:56 AM
8 hours ago 12,543 Views 21 Comments
File photo. School closed today due to snowy conditions.
Image: RollingNews.ie
File photo. School closed today due to snowy conditions.
File photo. School closed today due to snowy conditions.
Image: RollingNews.ie

AS THE BEAST from the East hits the country hard, one school in Cork is not letting the freezing, snowy weather get in the way of students sitting their exams.

Hewitt College informed students and their parents this morning that due to the “hazardous footpaths and roads, and disruption to water services”, the school would close.

Students at the private school, however, will still sit exams today at home.

Principal Trish McGrath told TheJournal.ie: “All of our 4th, 5th and 6th year students do pre-examinations. The conditions are so bad, we made a decision last night to close today.”

She said that the exams have been sent by email, with parents given instruction on how to ensure “supervision and examination-style conditions” for their children to do the tests.

A decision will then be taken over the coming days on whether to send further exams home if the conditions persist.

And, as for whether students may take the opportunity doing the exam at home to take a peek at their textbooks, McGrath was doubtful.

She added: “I don’t think so. We’ve given full instructions to parents regarding exam conditions.

It’s not important what mark they get here, but it’s important they have a trial run for the real thing. I don’t think there will be any cheating.

Sean Murray
@SeanMJourno
sean@thejournal.ie

COMMENTS (21)

