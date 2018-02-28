PHOTOS: Many parts of Ireland are covered in snow

MANY PLACES HAVE woken up to snow today â€“ particularly in the east of the country.

A status red snow-ice warning is in place for Dublin, Kildare, Louth, Wicklow and Meath, and up to 10cm of snow has fallen in some places.

Is it snowing where you are? Send your photos to pictures@thejournal.ie.

Hereâ€™s what the situation looks like in different areas:

Dublin city from the northside Source: @iambenlavelle

Blessington Street Basin by drone Source: @iambenlavelle

Sallins, Co Kildare Source: Laura Smith

Dunlavin, Co Wicklow Source: Sarah Dunne

Dublin Airport Source: Daragh O'Driscoll

Oliver and Eabha Lily Fallon in Park, Kinnegad, Co Meath Source: Fionnuala Fallon

Tallaght, Dublin Source: Kudva Neetha

Sallins, Co Kildare Source: Ciara Ryan

St. Stephen's Green in Dublin, by drone Source: Tony Kinlan/Aerial.ie

Dublin 8 Source: Ã“rla Ryan

Bilboa, Carlow Source: Tina Purcell

One person got seven inches on the measuring tape in Tallaght, Dublin Source: Ben Mackey

Clongriffin Dart Station, Dublin Source: Darragh O'Doherty

Sallins, Co. Kildare Source: Georgia O'Shea

Newbridge, Co Kildare Source: Brenda Drumm-Tobin

The Dublin Children's Museum, Sandyford Source: Nina Blaauw

Trim Castle, Co Meath Source: Elaine McLoughlin

Eyre St, Newbridge, Co Kildare Source: Adam Peter Conroy

Ballymun, Dublin Source: Siobhan Kinsella

Tulfarris, Blessington, Co Wicklow Source: Viorel Marin

Portmarnock Beach, Dublin Source: Trish O'Connor

Wilton, Cork city Source: .Twitter/Irish ja

Scariff, Co Clare Source: Eoin O'Hagan

Shankill Beach, Dublin Source: David Whitaker

Kill, Co Kildare Source: Lorna Wynne

Cork city Source: Twitter/KiraChasing

Hackballscross, Co Louth Source: David Fitzgerald

Naas, Co Kildare Source: Conor McMahon

Rooftops in Dublin 8 Source: Ã“rla Ryan

North Meath Source: David O'Brien

Thanks to all the readers who sent in photos.

With reporting by RÃ³nÃ¡n DuffyÂ