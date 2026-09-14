Harry Styles adds third date in Croke Park for next year

HARRY STYLES HAS added a third date at Croke Park for next year, just days after two dates were scheduled for the British pop star.

Promoter MCD said that Saturday 21 August 2027 has been added due to “phenomenal” demand for the Watermelon Sugar singer’s Together Together tour.

Last week, Styles was announced for Croke Park on Wednesday 18 August and on Friday 20 August.

Each city on the 2027 run will feature a different special guest, with US neo-soul singer Baby Rose supporting Styles in Dublin.

Mega stars such as LCD Soundsystem and Kylie Minogue have been named as support acts for tour dates in other cities.

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This tour follows the release of Styles’s fourth studio album “Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally.” earlier this year.

The tour will end with three dates at Wembley Stadium, where Tears For Fears will open the shows.

Prices for the Croke Park gigs see standing tickets starting at €142.90 for the rear pitch, €192.90 for the front and €267.90 for the pit. Seated tickets range from €51 to €217.90.

To compare, when Styles played the Aviva Stadium in 2022, tickets ranged from €77.50 to €117.50.

Croke Park will also see a limited number of ‘Unpredictable Fun’ tickets, a format trialled by Olivia Rodrigo recently. These see people with these cheap tickets not told in advance where they’ll be seated.

For the Croke Park gigs, these tickets will cost €20.