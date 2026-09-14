EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.

1. #REUNIFICATION The Taoiseach said he “believes in Irish unity” but is “not into timelines” after US president Donald Trump weighed in on the matter over the weekend.

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2. #MEANWHILE IN WALES Mary Lou McDonald joined the leaders of the three devolved UK governments – including party colleague Michelle O’Neill – to declare that “Westminster’s time is coming to an end” and call on the British government to prepare for constitutional change.

3. #RISING PRICES Home heating oil prices have climbed by 15% since the start of September.

4. #CLAMP DOWN American rapper Macklemore has been dropped from Ed Sheeran’s US tour after his chants of ‘Free Palestine’ reportedly landed him in hot water with American venues.

5. #SOME MIGHT SLANE Oasis have confirmed they will return to Slane Castle next September, more than 30 years after first taking to the stage at the famous Co Meath venue.