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EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.
1. #REUNIFICATION The Taoiseach said he “believes in Irish unity” but is “not into timelines” after US president Donald Trump weighed in on the matter over the weekend.
2. #MEANWHILE IN WALES Mary Lou McDonald joined the leaders of the three devolved UK governments – including party colleague Michelle O’Neill – to declare that “Westminster’s time is coming to an end” and call on the British government to prepare for constitutional change.
3. #RISING PRICES Home heating oil prices have climbed by 15% since the start of September.
4. #CLAMP DOWN American rapper Macklemore has been dropped from Ed Sheeran’s US tour after his chants of ‘Free Palestine’ reportedly landed him in hot water with American venues.
5. #SOME MIGHT SLANE Oasis have confirmed they will return to Slane Castle next September, more than 30 years after first taking to the stage at the famous Co Meath venue.
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