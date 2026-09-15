Man hospitalised after assault in Dublin city centre

INVESTIGATIONS ARE UNDERWAY into an alleged assault in Dublin city centre on Tuesday afternoon.

A man aged in his 30s was brought to hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries following the incident in the Frenchman’s Lane area, near Store Street Garda Station in Dublin 1.

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The Journal understands that there were a number of people involved in the alleged assault.

A garda spokesperson said gardaí were alerted to the incident of alleged assault that occurred in the Frenchmans Lane area, Dublin 1, this Tuesday afternoon at approximately 4.40 pm.

Garda investigations are ongoing.

With reporting by Sophie Finn and Niall O’Connor