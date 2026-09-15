EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.

1. #NOAH DONOHOE: Failings by a Stormont department around its management of access to a water culvert in north Belfast possibly contributed to the death of schoolboy Noah Donohoe in June 2020, an inquest jury in the city has found.

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2. #BUDGET 2027: Taoiseach Micheál Martin has given his strongest indication yet that the government will cut tax on home heating oil in this year’s budget.

3. #LUCY LETBY: Some babies could have been saved from death and harm at the hands of Lucy Letby if safeguarding action had been taken earlier, an inquiry has found.

4. #SLANE CASTLE: Oasis’s confirmation that they would be returning to the stage in 2027 after weeks of speculation has been met with elation by fans.

5. #PLOUGHING CHAMPIONSHIPS: President Catherine Connolly has said that Ireland’s reliance on food imports requires “urgent attention” due to threats to food security such as conflict and extreme weather.