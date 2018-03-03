Schools are to reopen on Monday - where possible

THE DEPARTMENT OF Education has this afternoon announced that schools and third level institutions will reopen on Monday where possible.

It said that the final decision will be made by the schools themselves on an individual basis depending on the circumstances and conditions in their area.

The statement read: “The position regarding school transport services will be regularly monitored over the weekend. It is expected that Bus Éireann will be in a position to advise schools tomorrow evening on school transport routes that will not operate on Monday and schools will contact the families involved.

“However, some decisions on individual schools transport routes may still not be confirmed until Monday morning given changing local conditions. Where possible, information on routes not running will also be provided on the Bus Éireann website - http://www.buseireann.ie.”

The Department said that any non-State owned schools which require repairs should first contact their insurance providers before contacting the department regarding emergency funding.

State-owned buildings school authorities are free to apply for funding under the Department’s Emergency Works Scheme.