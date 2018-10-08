This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Man (30) arrested in Italy in connection with attack on Irish Liverpool fan Sean Cox

Cox was attacked by Italian fans before the club’s Champions League semi-final against on 24 April.

By Stephen McDermott Monday 8 Oct 2018, 2:11 PM
Sean Cox
Image: Merseyside Police
Sean Cox
Sean Cox
Image: Merseyside Police

A 30 YEAR-OLD man has been arrested in Italy in connection with an attack on Irish Liverpool fan Sean Cox outside the club’s home ground Anfield earlier this year.

Cox, from Dunboyne in Co Meath, was attacked by Italian fans outside the stadium before the club’s Champions League semi-final against AS Roma on 24 April.

He has since been receiving round-the-clock care for a head injury he suffered in the attack, and was transferred back to Ireland in May.

Today, Merseyside Police reported that Italian officers have arrested a man in Rome using a European Arrest Warrant in relation to the incident.

The suspect appeared in court on 6 October, and has been remanded in custody ahead of an extradition hearing.

Two other men have already been charged in relation to the incident.

Filippo Lombardi, 21, was charged with violent disorder and wounding/inflict grievous bodily harm and will appear at Preston Crown Court on Wednesday ahead of his trial on Thursday.

In August this year, Daniele Sciusco, 29, was jailed for two-and-a-half years after admitting violent disorder outside Anfield on the same date.

During his sentencing hearing, Judge Mark Brown told Sciusco his actions “were a slap in the face to [Scouse] hospitality”.

However, the court also heard that while Sciusco was involved in the disorder, he wasn’t involved in the incident that saw Cox injured.

Comments have been closed for legal reasons.

Stephen McDermott
@Ste_McDermott
stephen.mcdermott@thejournal.ie

