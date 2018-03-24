Former Ceann Comhairle Sean Treacy dies aged 94

Ceann Comhairle Sean Treacy (right) and Chief Justice Tom O'Higgins arriving at Aras an Uachtarain for the reception for new President Cearbhall O Dalaigh in 1974.

FORMER CEANN COMHAIRLE Sean Treacy, who spent nearly four decades in public office, has died aged 94.

The Clonmel man served as TD for Tipperary South from 1961 to 1997. He died at Tipperary South General Hospital last night.

A conservative Labour Party member, he was expelled from the party in 1985 after voting against the Family Planning Bill, which was introduced by the party’s own health minister Barry Desmond.

He would retain his seat as an independent from 1985 until his retirement in 1997. He also served as an MEP for Munster from 1981 to 1984.

Labour Party leader Brendan Howlin paid tribute to Treacy.

“”I served with Seán in the Parliamentary Party over the years and I know he was a fantastic representative for the people of his constituency of Tipperary South.

“I would like to extend my deepest sympathies to his family, friends and all those who knew and worked with him at local and EU level.”

Labour Party TD for Tipperary Alan Kelly said:

“I am very saddened to hear today of the death of former Ceann Comhairle and Labour TD for Tipperary South, Seán Tracey who provided decades of service to the constituency and in particular the people of Clonmel.

“Seán preceded me as TD in Tipperary and MEP in Munster, and I know he will be greatly missed by all who knew and served with him, whether as Councillor, TD or MEP.

“He made a huge contribution to our county and our country, and in particular his immense service as Ceann Comhairle and on the Council of State.”