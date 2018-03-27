  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 8 °C Tuesday 27 March, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Sinn Féin senator who retweeted post calling IRA victim a 'sadist' makes 'sincere apology' in Seanad

Máire Devine has been suspended from Sinn Féin over her tweets about the late Brian Stack.

By Sean Murray Tuesday 27 Mar 2018, 6:05 PM
1 hour ago 3,640 Views 41 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3927192
Máire Devine had initially defended retweeting the post.
Image: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie
Máire Devine had initially defended retweeting the post.
Máire Devine had initially defended retweeting the post.
Image: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie

SINN FÉIN SENATOR Máire Devine has apologised in the Seanad for comments she made on Twitter about a prison officer killed by the IRA in the 1980s.

On 18 March, Devine had retweeted a tweet from a parody government account which referred to Brian Stack as a “sadist”.

Prior to apologising for the retweet, Devine sent follow-up tweets that appeared to accuse Brian Stack’s son Austin of being overly-sensitive about the issue.

She was subsequently suspended from Sinn Féin for a period of three months, and party leader Mary Lou McDonald described her actions as “entirely unacceptable”.

Austin Stack, who along his brother Ollie has led a campaign to find out who killed their father, called for Devine to resign her position as Senator over the affair.

Speaking in the Seanad today, Devine said she wanted to issue an unreserved apology to the Stack family.

If you can’t view the video, click here

She said: “On Sunday 18 March, I retweeted what I thought to be a genuine tweet without reading the full content of that tweet.

A number of follow-up tweets from me were wholly inappropriate, and I deeply regret that.
I want to apologise for any and all offence and hurt caused from my Twitter activity. It was never my intention to cause any more hurt to those in deep distress. I want to put on record my most sincere apologies to the family of the late Brian Stack.

‘Great shame’

Austin Stack said in a press release the day after the tweets that “great shame” had been brought on the Oireachtas by Devine “particularly as my dad was awarded a bravery medal for defending this State”.

The case of his father was mentioned in the Dáil several times in late 2016, when Gerry Adams faced calls to identify the ex-IRA leader who met with Austin Stack to give him information.

Adams facilitated the meeting in 2013 when he and Stack were taken in a blacked-out van to meet the former IRA leader.

The man told Stack that the perpetrators of the attack were still alive and that one of them had been disciplined.

No-one has ever been convicted over the attack, and Stack eventually approached Adams as part of his family’s search for answers.

Stack said the man had he had been taken to meet told him his father’s murder wasn’t sanctioned by the IRA leadership.

With reporting from Daragh Brophy

Read: McDonald: Sinn Féin Senator’s suspension for ‘unacceptable’ retweet is a ‘severe’ punishment

Read: Mary Lou says senator who retweeted post calling IRA victim a ‘sadist’ made ‘catastrophic error’

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sean Murray
@SeanMJourno
sean@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (41)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
'Having seen how much my wife went through, it felt so wrong to be heading out the door'
81,041  54
2
Body of missing Brazilian man found in Clondalkin area of Dublin
64,085  20
3
Central Bank expected to cease the printing of banknotes in Ireland
61,428  74
Fora
1
Irish-founded tech firm Intercom reaches unicorn status with its $1bn-plus valuation
950  0
2
The Irish 'Airbnb for car parking' has just bought a Belgian rival
558  0
3
Following one false start, 'stationless' share bikes are coming to Dublin's city centre
128  0
The42
1
Iceland announce diplomatic boycott of 2018 World Cup in Russia
59,873  50
2
3 years after Premier League debut, Ireland U21 star aiming to prove doubters wrong in Non-League
26,240  7
3
Mayo star Andy Moran would like to see the GAA introduce a 50-yard penalty to cut out cynical play
16,636  40
DailyEdge.ie
1
Tiffany Haddish said that an actress 'on drugs' bit Beyoncé's face at a party and everyone's trying to figure out who it was
9,165  1
2
People cannot cope with the guilty head on this doggo who's just been caught rapid
6,680  3
3
Kim Kardashian has given an explanation for her latest 'photoshopped' Instagram... It's The Dredge
5,481  0

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Your guide to Blanchardstown: City-in-a-city with hundreds of shops and a movie-star history
Your guide to Blanchardstown: City-in-a-city with hundreds of shops and a movie-star history
Here's the average price of a home in Blanchardstown in 2018
'I want to join ISIS': How big a problem is radicalisation in Ireland?
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
COURTS
Jury in rugby rape trial will continue deliberating on charges tomorrow
Jury in rugby rape trial will continue deliberating on charges tomorrow
Former sports coach to be sent forward for trial on 99 charges of alleged assault on boys
Poolbeg incinerator operator fined for breaking environmental protection licence
GARDAí
The 5 at 5: Tuesday
The 5 at 5: Tuesday
Body of missing Brazilian man found in Clondalkin area of Dublin
One third of all cars broken into in residential areas left unlocked - Gardaí
DUBLIN
'The answer lies with the Polish community': GardaÃ­ ask for help finding man missing since 2014
'The answer lies with the Polish community': Gardaí ask for help finding man missing since 2014
A three-bed semi-detached house now costs an average of €229,111
Why two floors of Dublin's 'stately home of death' are still closed to the public
RUSSIA
Taoiseach says expulsion of Russian diplomat from Ireland is an 'act of solidarity' with the UK
Taoiseach says expulsion of Russian diplomat from Ireland is an 'act of solidarity' with the UK
Why has Ireland ousted a Russian diplomat, and how significant is it?
Putin says Russia shopping centre fire that killed 41 children was 'criminal negligence'

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie