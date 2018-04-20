  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 16 °C Friday 20 April, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

World's largest roll-on/roll-off vessel christened at Dublin Port

Celine is going to carry cargo between Dublin, the Netherlands and Belgium and is seen as major coup for Ireland.

By Christina Finn Friday 20 Apr 2018, 6:16 PM
48 minutes ago 4,173 Views 9 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3969187
The world’s largest short sea Ro-Ro vessel MV Celine which was christened at Dublin Port this afternoon.
Image: Sam Boal
The world’s largest short sea Ro-Ro vessel MV Celine which was christened at Dublin Port this afternoon.
The world’s largest short sea Ro-Ro vessel MV Celine which was christened at Dublin Port this afternoon.
Image: Sam Boal

THERE WAS SUN, FIDDLE music and poetry at the christening ceremony of the world’s largest short sea RoRo vessel, MV Celine at Dublin Port today.

The largest vessel in her class and the biggest roll-on, roll-off ship in the world, Celine, will bring substantial business for Ireland, particularly in light of Brexit.

Celine is going to carry cargo between Dublin, the Netherlands and Belgium and is seen as major coup for the port.

The significance of the event wasn’t lost on the many high-flyers in the ship-building business who attended today’s launch.

Source: TheJournal.ie/YouTube
Subscribe for more videos

‘Celine – queen of the cargo ships’

There was a wine reception, followed by music and spoken word performances by John Sheahan of The Dubliners, Colm Mac Iomaire from The Frames, and Lisa Hannigan.

Against the backdrop of impressive footage of the ship setting sail, Irish ballads and song specially commissioned for the occasion echoed through the vast ship.

MV Celine represents the next generation of super ferries servicing Dublin Port.

The 235-metre long ship was constructed in South Korea’s Hyundai Mipo Shipyard, before being setting sail to the ports of Zeebrugge and Rotterdam.

The new ship would not have been able to call into Dublin Port without development works on three kilometres of berths.

On-hand for the formal naming ceremony today was Taoiseach Leo Varadkar who said Celine will “strengthen trade links to Ireland”.

In light of the Taoiseach’s comments on the UK’s solutions to the border problem, and his push for Prime Minister Theresa May to come up with some sort of workable solution or else face the prospect of no Brexit withdrawal agreement come June, contingency planning appeared to be on Varadkar’s mind.

In the shadow of the ship, Varadkar said that in the event that Brexit “goes wrong”, Ireland will need more trade links with Europe.

He added that large-scale investments in Ireland’s maritime business will “help future-proof” the country against hard Brexit customs posts in Dover port, which he said might cause significant delays.

“The more direct links we have to places like Spain, France, the Netherlands and Belgium are positive.”

ship 406 copy Source: Sam Boal

Christian Cigrang, CEO, CLdN (the ship’s Luxembourg-based owners) said his company opened two routes from Dublin Port when Ireland was in the depths of a recession in 2015.

He said this decision was underpinned “by believe of the capacity of the Irish people to fight themselves out of their hole – a belief that was fully justified”.

SHIP 542 copy Christian Cigrang, CEO, CLdN Source: Sam Boal

Brexit is an external shock of a”totally different nature”.

Turning to the Taoiseach, Cigrang said he understood that Brexit is causing Varadkar “a lot of headaches”.

“Let me take one away from you. In terms of maritime success to and from Ireland, we have got this. With the combined acumen and skill between all the actors and logistics chain, we will rise to the challenge and handle whatever it throws at us. Shipping will provide for us – it always does,” he said.

MVCelineDublinPort-345 (1) Leo Varadkar at the christening ceremony of cargo ship Celine at Dublin Port today. Source: Conor McCabe

With a quick prayer and blessing from the port’s chaplain Dan Joe O’Mahony, the designated Godmother to the new ship, Geraldine O’Reilly (t’s a longstanding naval tradition for new ships to be sponsored by a civilian – typically a woman)launched the ship with the traditional breaking of a champagne bottle against the hull, as streamers rained down on the crowd.

With capital investment of over €1 billion planned for Dublin Port over the next decade, Eamonn O’Reilly, Chief Executive of Dublin Port Company said today’s launch represents a ”marks an important milestone”.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Christina Finn
@christinafinn8
christinafinn@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (9)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal
1
Man receives €26,692 mobile bill from Three after returning home from holiday
127,483  124
2
Vaccines: 'Those of us from an earlier era must speak out to stop little lives being wrecked'
45,848  73
3
Horse dies at Cheltenham as UK temperatures soar to record levels
34,101  28
Fora
1
Debenhams kept posting million-euro losses after emerging from examinership
159  0
2
Shannon Airport was the only major Irish hub to see a dip in passengers last year
136  0
3
'My mother prayed to every saint in the world that I wouldn't go to art college'
70  0
The42
1
Arsene Wenger to step down as Arsenal manager at the end of the season
36,455  103
2
'When it comes to rape, I think we're still obsessed with women'
33,035  0
3
Conlan to get shot at 'revenge' for Rio robbery as Russian nemesis joins him at Top Rank
27,459  22
DailyEdge
1
12 insanely cute Summer dresses under €50 to wear now that the sun is here
20,675  0
2
Niall Horan got really honest about his life with OCD in a new interview
18,610  1
3
Watch this 10 minute film that RTÉ can't broadcast until after the Referendum
13,362  0

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Two-year-old girl in critical condition after falling from window
Two-year-old girl in critical condition after falling from window
Gardaí investigating sudden death of man in his Dublin home
Your guide to Blanchardstown: City-in-a-city with hundreds of shops and a movie-star history
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
COURTS
Jury fails to reach verdict in case of man accused of murdering nephewâs friend with a butcherâs knife
Jury fails to reach verdict in case of man accused of murdering nephew’s friend with a butcher’s knife
Man goes on trial accused of serial rape of his younger sister
Man accused of attempted killing of wife with hammer is suffering from a mental illness, court told
CORK
Man airlifted from top of Blarney Castle following cardiac arrest
Man airlifted from top of Blarney Castle following cardiac arrest
Cork v Mayo, Dublin v Galway - Last four name sides for huge day of league action
Cork city's car ban 'grand experiment' could end after just three weeks
COURT
Jury convicts former New York nanny of murdering two children aged two and six
Jury convicts former New York nanny of murdering two children aged two and six
Nestle given thumbs down on Kit Kat finger shape by EU court
Man (47) who ingested 100 pellets of cocaine before flying into Dublin remanded to Cloverhill
HOUSING
Homeless man's life has done 'a total 180 degree turn' since he sought help after Storm Emma
Homeless man's life has done 'a total 180 degree turn' since he sought help after Storm Emma
'You're just going all over the place now': Eoghan and Eoin went at it on the radio today
Over three-quarters of all social housing delivery this year is set to come from the private sector

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie