Dublin: 2 °C Saturday 3 March, 2018
Going to the shops? Many stores and supermarkets are now open

Limited opening hours for some major supermarkets and local shops.

By Susan Daly Saturday 3 Mar 2018, 1:55 PM
6 hours ago 88,054 Views 76 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3883342

Updated 1.55pm

THERE HAVE BEEN some large queues at shops in areas badly affected by the snowy weather these past few days.

IMG_4991 Large queues outside Ballyfermot in west Dublin this morning Source: TheJournal.ie/Sean Murray

While yesterday saw most major supermarkets and stores closed, the passing of Storm Emma and a downgrade of the weather alert from red to orange in the worst-hit areas means some services and businesses will open their doors. However, with roads still treacherous and deliveries delayed, opening hours will be limited.

Here is what’s open today:

Dunnes Stores says it is opening all its stores from 1-7pm today.

Tesco Ireland has said it is restarting its home deliveries today but obviously that is going to be dependent on the backlog and of accessibility to customers’ homes. Its stores opened for the most part at 9am today, except for those in Dublin, Kildare, Wicklow, Wexford and Meath, which are due to open at 11am.

SuperValu has now confirmed that the vast majority of its stores are now open, and that  people should check the individual Facebook page of each store to be sure. The chain says it expects to take deliveries of fresh produce today and tomorrow.

Aldi Ireland said yesterday that it hoped to open all of its supermarkets by 9am today. However, some social media users have noted that not all stores are open and are being affected by local conditions so it would be advisable to check with your nearest Aldi before travelling.

Lidl Ireland is recovering from an incident in its closed Citywest shop yesterday evening which will see eight people in court this morning. It is opening on restricted hours in Leinster, Munster and Galway:

Convenience retailing group BWG Foods, which includes stores such as Spar, Londis, Mace and XL, have said that the “vast majority” of its stores will be open today. Centra has also confirmed that the majority of its stores are open, and that consumers should check the individual Facebook page in question to be sure.

Decisions on whether these stores open is made by the local shop owners and some of these in fact remained open yesterday.

“The vast majority of our 1,040 community based Spar, Eurospar, Londis, Mace and XL stores will be open for business over the weekend and beyond,” the company said in a statement.

Arnotts in Dublin and Brown Thomas in Dublin, Cork, Limerick and Galway and BT2 Dundrum and Blanchardstown will be opening from 1-6pm today.

Many of Dundrum Town Centre’s flagship stores, meanwhile, such as Tesco, Penneys and House of Fraser, have been open since 11am.

The Ikea store in Ballymun and collection service at Carrickmines remain closed under further notice.

The Peter Marks chain of hairdressing salons is keeping its branches in Dublin, Kildare and the southeast closed today. Some of its other branches are opening from lunchtime. You can check them here.

An Post is unlikely to be able to deliver much in the way of service today and has warned that even those post offices that normally operate on Saturday mornings will be hit if in an orange or yellow alert area.

The opening of libraries, community centres, bring centres and other local authority services is severely curtailed. Please check with your local authority for more details.

Is there a service open near you that you would like others to know about? Let us know in the comments.

About the author:

About the author
Susan Daly
susandaly@thejournal.ie

