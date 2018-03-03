Poll: Should businesses have to close for the duration of red weather alerts?

THE EXTREME WEATHER conditions in part of the country this week caused huge difficulties for those working in essential services, such as the health and emergency sectors.

However, just as with Storm Ophelia, the issuing of a red weather alert has caused confusion for commercial businesses and their employees. On one hand, the government is warning people to stay indoors – on the other, it says it is up to businesses to decide whether to close or not.

Do you think it should be mandatory for businesses to close their doors for the duration of a red weather alert?

