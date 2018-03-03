  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 2 °C Saturday 3 March, 2018
Poll: Should businesses have to close for the duration of red weather alerts?

It’s been a confusing few days for employees.

By Susan Daly Saturday 3 Mar 2018, 10:14 AM
10 hours ago 24,648 Views 69 Comments
A car passing snow drifts at the Curragh in Kildare yesterday.

THE EXTREME WEATHER conditions in part of the country this week caused huge difficulties for those working in essential services, such as the health and emergency sectors.

However, just as with Storm Ophelia, the issuing of a red weather alert has caused confusion for commercial businesses and their employees. On one hand, the government is warning people to stay indoors – on the other, it says it is up to businesses to decide whether to close or not.

Do you think it should be mandatory for businesses to close their doors for the duration of a red weather alert?


