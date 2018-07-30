Gardaí issue appeal for man missing from Harcourt Street following All Ireland semi-final

GARDAÍ ARE ASKING for the public’s help in tracing 25-year-old Simon Quinn who is missing from Dublin city centre.

Simon was last seen on Harcourt Street at around 2.30am this morning .

He is described as being 5ft 3’in tall of stocky build and with short brown hair. When last seen he was wearing a green Limerick GAA jersey and blue jeans. He was in Dublin for the Limerick Vs Cork match.

A garda spokesman said: “Anyone who has seen Simon or who can assist in locating him, is asked to contact Pearse Street Garda Station on 01 6669000 or any Garda Station.”