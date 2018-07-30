This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Monday 30 July, 2018
Gardaí issue appeal for man missing from Harcourt Street following All Ireland semi-final

He has been missing since yesterday.

By Garreth MacNamee Monday 30 Jul 2018, 9:41 PM
45 minutes ago 7,893 Views 4 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4155994
Simon Quinn
Image: Garda Press
Simon Quinn
Simon Quinn
Image: Garda Press

GARDAÍ ARE ASKING for the public’s help in tracing 25-year-old Simon Quinn who is missing from Dublin city centre.

Simon was last seen on Harcourt Street at around 2.30am this morning .

He is described as being 5ft 3’in tall of stocky build and with short brown hair. When last seen he was wearing a green Limerick GAA jersey and blue jeans. He was in Dublin for the Limerick Vs Cork match.

A garda spokesman said: “Anyone who has seen Simon or who can assist in locating him, is asked to contact Pearse Street Garda Station on 01 6669000 or any Garda Station.”

About the author:

About the author
Garreth MacNamee
garreth@thejournal.ie

