This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Wednesday 24 October, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Sinn Féin probes derogatory messages in party WhatsApp group about Fine Gael TD

“We need to put some manners on him. Any ideas,” one message said of Dublin West TD Noel Rock.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Wednesday 24 Oct 2018, 6:05 AM
1 hour ago 4,667 Views 6 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4300714
Image: Shutterstock/emasali stock
Image: Shutterstock/emasali stock

SINN FÉIN IS investigating messages allegedly sent in a party WhatsApp group where Fine Gael TD Noel Rock was called a “dirty pig”.

A member of the WhatsApp group said of Rock: “We need to put some manners on him. Any ideas”, while another described him as a “clown”. 

TheJournal.ie has seen screenshots allegedly of the Finglas/Ballymun WhatsApp group, which is understood to be the same group that recently created headlines after derogatory comments about President Michael D Higgins were made public.

Some members of the group also targeted Dublin North-West TD Rock in the group, with a Sinn Féin party official referring to him as an “active little prick”.

“He needs to be publicly caught out on something that will take the wind out of his sails,” another message said.

In response to queries from TheJournal.ie, Sinn Féin said it “does not condone” the WhatsApp messages in the group.

We are currently in the process of establishing the facts of this matter.

Last week, Sinn Féin had to close down the WhatsApp group for the area after one party official described President Michael D Higgins as “a leprechaun”.

A Sinn Féin spokesperson described those WhatsApp messages as “both inappropriate and disrespectful”, and said that “the members involved will be contacted” to explain the breach of party social media rules.

When TheJournal.ie contacted Noel Rock about the statements made about him, he said:

“From my view it’s a bit pathetic. These people are supposed to be adults… It’s a clear form of bullying and it’s clear that they’re quite rattled by my work rate.

Between evidence that we saw in another publication, of Sinn Féin stealing my posters only a matter of weeks ago from a public meeting, to complaints from constituents about my newsletters being taken out from letter boxes – it’s just pathetic stuff.

Rock was referring to a story by the Irish Independent in which a Sinn Féin supporter cut down a poster of Rock’s from outside an event about bus routes.

He said that he was expecting an apology from Sinn Féin for what is now “conclusive proof” that party members have been working to disrupt his work.

People see nastiness for what it is – and this is nastiness plain and simple. It’s threatening behaviour and it’s unacceptable behaviour.

“I would challenge Sinn Féin to address this behaviour immediately and I would expect some form of an apology,” he said.

There is no indication as of yet if anyone in the party will face disciplinary measures over the WhatsApp messaging controversy. 

Bullying at Sinn Féin

The Sinn Féin party has been dogged by bullying allegations and resignations, retirements or expulsions from the party in recent times.

In February this year, the Ballymun-based councillor Noeleen Reilly said she was resigning from the party due to a failure of the leadership to deal with a campaign of bullying against her.

In early September last year, Sinn Féin’s youngest councillor Lisa Marie Sheehy resigned from Limerick’s council, claiming that bullying within the party had forced her to leave. Two weeks after that, Sinn Féin expelled three Wicklow councillors from the party over an unresolved dispute.

In April 2017, five Sinn Féin members resigned over bullying allegations; in February 2016 a Cork TD Sandra McLellan gave a similar reason as Sheehy as to why she didn’t seek reelection.

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald has said previously that she “can’t stop people if they have a clash or if there is an issue or a difficulty”.

“We can intervene and apply the rules and protect people’s rights and hold the ring in that way, but I can’t stop people falling out with each other I am afraid that is beyond my capacities,” she said.

Speaking on TheJournal.ie’s podcast The Candidate, presidential candidate Liadh Ní Riada said that ”every party has issues” with bullying, but that “Mary Lou has put structures and processes in place to deal with that effectively”. 

Rock said of this assertion that bullying is something that every party deals with:

“I think it’s self-evident, and has been for a long time now, that Sinn Féin has problems with bullying: among its own members and their own representatives.” 

And now they’re attempting to bully me off the pitch. But I’ve certainly faced down bigger bullies before.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (6)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		'A mixture of joy and sadness' for family of Gussie Shanahan as gardaí confirm 2001 remains belong to him
    68,566  10
    2
    		Poll: Would you wear a poppy on Armistice day?
    50,736  198
    3
    		As it happened: Áras race enters endgame as all six candidates take part in RTÉ Prime Time debate
    44,009  210
    Fora
    1
    		'They called me a "five-to-niner". I don't believe in work-life balance'
    478  0
    2
    		Center Parcs is planning a €10 million spa for its new Longford resort
    257  0
    3
    		A new report claims Dublin Airport needs a third terminal - but DAA is having none of it
    221  0
    The42
    1
    		McGregor releases statement on 'fair and square' defeat to Nurmagomedov
    48,993  98
    2
    		As it happened: Man United vs Juventus, Champions League
    34,964  31
    3
    		Cristiano Ronaldo returns to Old Trafford as Juventus too good for Man United
    30,651  39
    DailyEdge
    1
    		The €10 moisturiser that will save your skin this winter is hiding out in health food shops
    6,910  2
    2
    		Amy Schumer hid her pregnancy announcement in a friend's Instagram story... it's The Dredge
    6,233  1
    3
    		The Podge & Rodge Show made its return last night, but what did the nation think of it?
    5,520  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    Firm headed by Sean Gallagher in High Court dispute with corporate tenant over heating system
    Krispy Kreme is closing its 24-hour drive-through after traffic and noise complaints
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    COURTS
    Girl left with scar after falling from climbing frame at Dublin crÃ¨che awarded â¬27,500
    Girl left with scar after falling from climbing frame at Dublin crèche awarded €27,500
    'His dignity was taken in an absolutely savage way': Family's reaction as man sentenced to life in prison for murder
    Irish woman pleads guilty to killing fiancé David Walsh in Sydney
    GARDAí
    Almost 90,000 illegal prescription medicines, including 5,700 erectile dysfunction pills, seized
    Almost 90,000 illegal prescription medicines, including 5,700 erectile dysfunction pills, seized
    Man (34) appears in court charged with the murder of Amanda Carroll
    Woman (91) dies after car she was driving hits tree in supermarket car park
    DUBLIN
    Man (23) engaged in âcatfishingâ to lure teenage boys into sharing explicit images and videos
    Man (23) engaged in “catfishing” to lure teenage boys into sharing explicit images and videos
    Gardaí confirm murder investigation as community in 'shock and sadness' over Amanda Carroll killing
    Bus Éireann charges almost double what NI company does for the exact same Dublin-Belfast service

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie