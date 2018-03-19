Teenage girl shot dead by her 9-year-old brother in Mississippi

Hundreds of shootings involving children occur across the US every year.

A NINE-YEAR-OLD BOY shot his sister after a row over a video game controller, local US media are reporting.

Sheriff Cecil Cantrell says deputies responded to the scene around 1pm on Saturday. The 13-year-old girl was rushed to hospital, where she later died after suffering a head injury.

According to WTVA, their mother was in another room the incident happened. It’s unclear how the boy got access to the gun.

It’s unsure what charges, if any, the boy will face.

The US is in the middle of debating its gun laws after 17 people died in a school shooting in Florida last month.

Students across the US staged ‘walk outs’ to call for more stringent gun regulations after US President Donald Trump suggested arming teachers to make schools safer.