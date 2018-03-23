  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 6 °C Friday 23 March, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Two men who hijacked a skip-hire truck and attacked the driver jailed

One was sentenced to five years, with two suspended, and the other received four years, with two suspended.

By Alison O'Riordan & Sarah-Jane Murphy Friday 23 Mar 2018, 9:49 PM
1 hour ago 6,292 Views 18 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3921582
Image: Shutterstock/Alex Farias
Image: Shutterstock/Alex Farias

TWO MEN WHO hijacked a skip-hire truck, after dragging the driver from his cab and knocking him about the head have been jailed.

Dublin Circuit Criminal Court heard Gerard McDonnell (27) was serving a seven-year driving ban and Christian Goonery (30) was on bail when they pulled the skip driver from the vehicle while threatening him with a hammer.

McDonnell of Kilmahuddrick Road, Bawnogue, Clondalkin, Dublin pleaded guilty at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court to stealing a mechanically propelled vehicle, on 6 February 2016 at Deansrath Green, Clondalkin.

He further pleaded guilty to unlawfully seizing the truck as well as endangerment and two counts of dangerous driving.

Goonery of Lindisfarne Avenue, Clondalkin pleaded guilty to unlawfully taking the vehicle as well as being a passenger in it.

Judge Cormac Quinn sentenced McDonnell to five years in prison with two suspended, and banned him from driving for ten years. He sentenced Goonery to four years imprisonment and suspended the final two years.

He said the event appeared to be “opportunistic” and it was lucky that no-one was injured apart from the owner of the vehicle who sustained bruising to his face and head.

Garda Shane McHugh told Fiona McGowan BL, prosecuting, that the injured party had delivered a skip to a house and was making a phone call when two men appeared at the driver’s door of the cab. The defendants pulled the door open and ordered him to “get out”.

When the driver tried to use his legs to defend himself they dragged him out and caused him to fall to the ground and injure his knee, the court heard.

“He also got a few knocks around the head at this time and said he was very scared,” Gda McHugh said.

Garda McHugh said McDonnell then took a hammer which the driver kept in his cab and waved it around in a threatening manner to prevent the driver from getting back in.

“The men drove away, leaving the driver on the ground. The injured party contacted gardaí, and told them the truck had a tracking device in it” Garda McHugh said.

The vehicle nearly hit a person out for a jog on Cloverhill Road, the court heard.

During the pursuit by gardaí, the vehicle failed to stop at red lights and repeatedly drove on the wrong side of the road. The chase ended when the truck clipped a kerb, lost control and flipped onto its side, landing on the pavement.

One of the men got out and ran off and one remained in the cab, Garda McHugh said.

The court heard McDonnell has 49 previous convictions and it was clear that he had raised the hammer at the driver.

Goonery has previous convictions for theft, possession of knives and is currently serving a three-year sentence for assault causing harm, Gda McHugh said.

Damien Colgan SC, defending McDonnell, said what his client did on the day was completely opportunistic and reckless and he expressed remorse on behalf of his client.

Des Dockery SC, defending Goonery, said while this was opportunistic it was not premeditated and his client played a lesser role in the offence. He said his client had alcohol and drug addiction issues before he went into jail and he had taken courses for this since going into prison.

Judge Quinn said the aggravating factors included both men unlawfully seizing the truck by force, the waving of the hammer at the injured party as well as driving in a dangerous manner.

The mitigating factors included the early pleas, their ages and personal circumstances.

Read: ‘Come back Joshua’: Mother delivers impact statement as father sentenced to life for murdering baby

Read: Rugby rape trial jury told ‘morals of any person involved are completely irrelevant’

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Alison O'Riordan & Sarah-Jane Murphy

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (18)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
Couple in Kildare sentenced over 'one of largest welfare fraud cases in the State'
123,753  143
2
Policeman critical after swapping himself for hostage as three die in France terrorist attack
104,764  76
3
Lidl Ireland apologises to mum and son who were told to leave store with autism assistance dog
102,848  109
Fora
1
Dunnes Stores is fighting to keep a large south Dublin site off the land-hoarders list
1,040  0
2
Ireland's biggest film studio has been sold to a private equity investor
202  0
3
'I think you get one chance in a country like Ireland. It's a small place'
115  0
The42
1
'The biggest f**king mistake I ever made': how a friendly with Turkey changed everything
58,374  32
2
As it happened: Turkey v Ireland, international friendly
29,762  48
3
'It’s an absolute honour' - Stockdale named Six Nations Player of the Championship
20,193  33
DailyEdge.ie
1
Linda and Siobhán's audition tapes for The Young Offenders prove that they were made for the show
7,631  0
2
Daniel O'Donnell's fortune wasn't too badly affected by his massive spend on Room to Improve
6,559  0
3
Irish people have been sharing the worst things they've ever said in interviews and it's hilarious
5,548  2

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Your guide to Blanchardstown: City-in-a-city with hundreds of shops and a movie-star history
Your guide to Blanchardstown: City-in-a-city with hundreds of shops and a movie-star history
Here's the average price of a home in Blanchardstown in 2018
'I want to join ISIS': How big a problem is radicalisation in Ireland?
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
US
'Stop killing us': Protest over shooting of unarmed black man takes over US motorway
'Stop killing us': Protest over shooting of unarmed black man takes over US motorway
'We're not afraid of a trade war': China hits back and threatens US with tariffs
Mother arrested in US after video of infant smoking cigar goes viral online
COURTS
Two men who hijacked a skip-hire truck and attacked the driver jailed
Two men who hijacked a skip-hire truck and attacked the driver jailed
Garda and former Tipp hurling captain awarded €195k for suffering 'devastating injuries' on duty
'Come back Joshua': Mother delivers impact statement as father sentenced to life for murdering baby
DUBLIN
Cocaine, cannabis and ketamine worth over â¬1.4m seized in Dublin
Cocaine, cannabis and ketamine worth over €1.4m seized in Dublin
Man found guilty of sexually assaulting and falsely imprisoning women
Woman in critical condition after being struck by cyclist in Ranelagh
COURT
Man accused of killing journalist on submarine described himself as a 'loving psychopath', court hears
Man accused of killing journalist on submarine described himself as a 'loving psychopath', court hears
Rugby rape trial jury told 'morals of any person involved are completely irrelevant'
Couple in Kildare sentenced over 'one of largest welfare fraud cases in the State'

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie