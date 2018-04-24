Three people hospitalised and major traffic delays following crash involving garda car on Dublin's south quays

Members of the Emergency Response Unit were in attendance on the Quays following the crash Source: Sam Boal via RollingNews.ie

THREE PEOPLE HAVE been hospitalised following a four-car collision on the south quays in Dublin.

The collision occurred at 2.10pm on Wellington Quay.

Four cars were involved in the collision, including one official garda car.

Three people have been taken to hospital. The extent of their injuries is not yet known.

The south quays have been closed off between Burgh Quay and Wood Quay as a result of the incident.

Gardaí are directing traffic in the area and the College Green traffic ban has been temporarily lifted for outbound traffic.

Road users are being urged to avoid the area if possible.

The incident happened at the Wellington Street and Parliament Street junction shortly after 2pm this afternoon Source: Sam Boal via RollingNews.ie

AA Roadwatch has said traffic is busier than usual along Dame Street, and from James’ Street through to Mount Brown. These traffic delays have caused knock-on delays along Tara Street and Pearse Street.

There are reports that traffic is also slow along Macken Street northbound, and the North Circular Road, as people avoid the south quays.

Gardaí in Pearse Street have launched an investigation into the incident.