DRIVERS WILL FACE higher penalties for speeding under a new law currently being drafted.

In an interview with TheJournal.ie, Minister for Transport Shane Ross said a tiered form of speeding offences will be introduced next year.

“The more you break the speed limit the more you’ll be punished – there will be higher penalty points, certainly.”

So today we’re asking, should drivers who exceed the speed limit by a greater margin face tougher penalties?