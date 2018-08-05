This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 12 °C Sunday 5 August, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

The more you break the speed limit the more you'll be punished under new law

Transport Minister Shane Ross said he hopes to have a general scheme for the legislation ready by Christmas.

By Christina Finn Sunday 5 Aug 2018, 12:05 AM
1 hour ago 7,646 Views 28 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4163815
Image: Shutterstock/Konstantin Viberg
Image: Shutterstock/Konstantin Viberg

DRIVERS WILL FACE higher penalties for speeding under a new law currently being drafted.

In an interview with TheJournal.ie, Minister for Transport Shane Ross said he was happy to see his drink-driving legislation being signed into law by the President recently, but next on his list is speeding offences.

“Speeding is next. It is as big a killer as alcohol and we will be introducing speeding legislation. I hope we will have a general scheme [of the Bill] before Christmas,” he said.

Speeding 

While the exact punishments have not yet been pinned down, the minister said a tiered form of speeding offences will be introduced in 2019.

“It will be graduated, the more you break the speed limit the more you’ll be punished – there will be higher penalty points, certainly.”

Motorists who break the speed limit could also find themselves banned from driving after just one offence.

“The more you speed the more you get – by penalty points or fines, or putting people off the road. We’d consider putting people off the road,” he said.

As things stand, those who are caught speeding receive a flat penalty for the offence.

Ross said that he believes those caught far in excess of the limit should receive a substantially greater number of penalty points, which would increase the likelihood of that motorist being disqualified from driving sooner.

“We just want to stop road deaths – that is the single objective: bring it down.”

Ross’ drink-driving legislation, which automatically disqualifies drivers on their first offence of driving while over the permitted 50mg of alcohol per 100ml of blood, faced major delays getting through the Seanad and Dáil after filibustering by a number of TDs.

The minister said he expects no such delays for this new legislation, adding that the message of road safety is getting across to the public. However, he said alcohol misuse is still a big issue facing Ireland.

“Speeding will be the next one, it is the big killer with alcohol,” said Ross.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Christina Finn
@christinafinn8
christinafinn@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (28)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

 

Most Popular Today

TheJournal
1
Wildfire unveils huge WWII 'EIRE' sign on Bray Head
71,242  53
2
Call for winner of €1 million EuroMillions raffle ticket to come forward
43,268  13
3
This is the crack team that will be protecting the Pope during his Irish visit
33,264  108
Fora
1
Dublin council is worried about an 'overconcentration' of hotels in the city's north
452  0
2
The Dutch brand trying to make buying glasses fun is launching its first Irish store
157  0
3
Cork will play host to one of the world's first aquaculture startup accelerators
116  0
The42
1
As it happened: Ireland v Spain, Women's Hockey World Cup semi-final
141,182  61
2
As It Happened: Kerry v Kildare, Galway v Monaghan - All-Ireland SFC Super 8s match tracker
118,781  46
3
Ireland in dreamland as Graham Shaw’s history-makers advance to first-ever World Cup final
55,517  146
DailyEdge
1
Una Foden's ex Ben Foden is getting a bollacking over his latest Insta
11,402  1
2
Danny Dyer is calling out "new age sexism" after the papers reported on his, eh, "massive package"
9,246  3
3
11 of the saddest rental properties in Dublin this August
6,301  2

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
GardaÃ­ target nightlife figure they believe is directing rickshaw drug dealing scene
Gardaí target nightlife figure they believe is directing rickshaw drug dealing scene
Man (30s) arrested in connection with €1.1m international money laundering operation
Krispy Kreme to create 150 jobs in Dublin
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
GARDAí
Garda management ordered officers to drop duties and deal with looming juvenile prosecution scandal
Garda management ordered officers to drop duties and deal with looming juvenile prosecution scandal
Motorist fined after parking in disabled bay using out-of-date permit belonging to relative
Ian Bailey 'disappointed' with Gsoc report into Toscan Du Plantier case
TOURISM
Your summer in Ireland: 5 must-see sites in Cavan
Your summer in Ireland: 5 must-see sites in Cavan
Your summer in Ireland: 5 must-see sites in Carlow
VAT hike for large hotels likely as minister says overcharging for rooms is ruining Ireland's rep
OPINION
'A gambler can lose everything in an instant, destroying countless lives around them in the process'
'A gambler can lose everything in an instant, destroying countless lives around them in the process'
'Despite Newbridge and Liam Miller outcomes, the GAA lost as it looked to be bullied by public opinion'
'The granny grant is a trivial pre-Budget kite, indifferent to parents and disrespectful to grandparents'

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie