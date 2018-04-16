  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 8 °C Monday 16 April, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Starbucks CEO apologises after two black men arrested in café while waiting for a friend

A video of the incident on Twitter was viewed millions of times.

By AFP Monday 16 Apr 2018, 8:29 AM
1 hour ago 9,015 Views 39 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3959881

THE CEO OF Starbucks has apologised for an incident at one of the mammoth chain’s Philadelphia cafes where two black men were arrested while waiting for a friend.

A video of the incident, posted Thursday on Twitter, was viewed millions of times and drew widespread condemnation on social media.

CEO Kevin Johnson, in a statement, expressed the company’s “deepest apologies” to the men for what he said was the “reprehensible outcome” of the incident.

Johnson said the company would investigate and “make any necessary changes” to avoid a recurrence. “Starbucks stands firmly against discrimination or racial profiling,” he said.

The video posted by a Starbucks client shows several uniformed police officers questioning and then handcuffing the two men, who offer no resistance.

In the foreground, a white client objects to the scene, repeatedly asking an officer, “What’d they do? What’d they do?”

The woman who posted the video, Melissa DePino, tweeted:

The police were called because these men hadn’t ordered anything. They were waiting for a friend to show up, who did as they were taken out in handcuffs … All the other white (people) are wondering why it’s never happened to us when we do the same thing.

She said it was a Starbucks employee who called police.

The two men’s pro-bono lawyer Lauren Wimmer, interviewed by a CBS affiliate in Philadelphia, said they were waiting for a third man to arrive for a business meeting.

Philadelphia police commissioner Richard Ross, who is black, said police had received a 911 call from a Starbucks worker who said the men were trespassing, after sitting down and refusing to buy anything.

Ross said his men had “politely” asked the two to leave before finally arresting them.

The men were released after Starbucks declined to prosecute them.

Johnson, in his statement, said the store manager never intended for the men to be arrested, adding that he hoped to meet them personally “to offer a face-to-face apology.”

The video drew widespread attention. Drummer Questlove of the group Roots tweeted a question: “Waiting in a Starbucks while black is a crime?”

© – AFP, 2018

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (39)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal
1
'My biggest regret is not reporting my rape. My rapist has a comfortable life with a wife and kids'
121,138  90
2
Missing Cork teenagers found safe and well
65,055  12
3
New York gay rights lawyer burns himself to death in environmental protest
52,759  41
Fora
1
How Lidl spun its Tallaght store's destruction into social media gold
10,747  0
2
Why Tayto Park sees its future in luring the suit-and-tie brigade
376  0
The42
1
Man City crowned Premier League champions after United slip up to rock-bottom West Brom
35,320  118
2
"Everyone was asking: 'Are you going to do Medicine? I was like: 'Oh no, I want to go to the Olympics'"
34,429  4
3
'I didn't sleep for two weeks, to be honest. Staff possibly losing their jobs? It was strange, scary'
28,508  1
DailyEdge
1
Samsung's new phone that can't connect to the internet has everyone reminiscing about their old Nokias
11,711  2
2
Paul McGrath had a very cute reaction when his granddaughter told Ray D'Arcy he's her favourite person in the world
7,092  1
3
Beyoncé reunited with Destiny's Child and had a dance-off with Solange during her Coachella performance
6,384  0

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Two-year-old girl in critical condition after falling from window
Two-year-old girl in critical condition after falling from window
Gardaí investigating sudden death of man in his Dublin home
Your guide to Blanchardstown: City-in-a-city with hundreds of shops and a movie-star history
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
US
Trump treats women 'like meat', is 'morally unfit for office' - explosive James Comey interview
Trump treats women 'like meat', is 'morally unfit for office' - explosive James Comey interview
A French cognac firm has pumped millions into an Anglo-Irish aristocrat's whiskey brand
Putin says further Syria strikes from Western powers would spark 'chaos'
GARDAí
Missing Cork teenagers found safe and well
Missing Cork teenagers found safe and well
Wicklow hit-and-run: Girl left in critical condition as Gardaí appeal for witnesses
Cannabis worth €38k found after driver stopped in Tipperary for speeding
POLL
Poll: Would you fork out for a paid version of Facebook?
Poll: Would you fork out for a paid version of Facebook?
Majority don't want to see a general election this year
Poll: Would you like Paul Ryan to be the ambassador to Ireland?
OPINION
Get ready world: 'Trumpâs posturing is even more inconsistent and incoherent than Obama's'
Get ready world: 'Trump’s posturing is even more inconsistent and incoherent than Obama's'
'My biggest regret is not reporting my rape. My rapist has a comfortable life with a wife and kids'
Column: So you think adoption has nothing to do with you?

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie