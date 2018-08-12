This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 18 °C Sunday 12 August, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Burqa row: Steve Bannon comes out to bat for Boris Johnson

Bannon has said that Johnson has “nothing to apologise for”.

By Associated Press Sunday 12 Aug 2018, 1:24 PM
23 minutes ago 1,395 Views 6 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4176705
Former Trump aide Steve Bannon and former UK minister Boris Johnson.
Image: PA Images
Former Trump aide Steve Bannon and former UK minister Boris Johnson.
Former Trump aide Steve Bannon and former UK minister Boris Johnson.
Image: PA Images

REPUBLICAN STRATEGIST STEVE Bannon has weighed into British politics in a wide-ranging interview in which he defended former Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson’s comments about Muslim face veils and praised Tommy Robinson..

The former aide to President Donald Trump said Johnson had “nothing to apologise for” and should not “bow at the altar of political correctness” after he was criticised for saying women who wear burqas look like “letterboxes” and “bank robbers.”

Johnson made the comments in a newspaper column that argued against banning full-face veils, as Denmark has done.

“Excuse me, didn’t he actually support the wearing of the veil?” Bannon told the Sunday Times.

His entire argument revolves around not wanting to ban the burqa, but arguing that he agrees that it’s an oppressive garment and that there is no scriptural basis for it in the Quran, which is true. I think the substance got lost because of his throwaway line.

Johnson has been criticized by Muslim groups and politicians, including Prime Minister Theresa May, who urged Johnson to apologise. Johnson’s representatives have said he won’t apologise.

“The hysterical mainstream media can never separate the ‘signal from the noise’— fortunately, the populists can,” Bannon said.

Bannon has said he wants to establish a Europe-wide movement uniting populist and nationalist voters in the European elections next year. He has said he plans to spend 70% of his time in Europe following the November midterm election in the United States.

Johnson, a former mayor of London, is one of Britain’s best-known politicians and is often cited as a potential candidate for prime minister.

He quit May’s Conservative government last month in a dispute over the UK’s Brexit negotiations with the EU, accusing the prime minister of killing “the Brexit dream” with plans to continue close economic ties with the EU after the UK leaves the bloc in March.

Bannon suggested that Johnson need not copy Trump to be successful.

“Boris just needs to be Boris — true to his nature and his calling — and I think he has potential to be a great prime minister, not a good one,” he said.

Bannon also praised another far-right UK figure — Tommy Robinson, founder of the now-defunct English Defence League. He compared Robinson to rapper Kanye West, describing him as a rising star and a “force of nature.”

Robinson, 35, whose real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, is a self-styled commentator who has given Britain’s far-right media the verve it has lacked.

His YouTube channel has accumulated more than 6 million views, including videos purporting to show him fighting migrants in Italy and being attacked by masked men outside a McDonald’s restaurant in London.

He was recently freed from prison after an appeals court threw out his conviction for contempt of court and ordered a retrial. The case stems from allegations that Robinson used social media to broadcast details of a trial that was subject to blanket reporting restrictions.

His supporters said he was jailed because of his far-right political beliefs.

“Tommy is not just a guy but a movement,” Bannon said. “He represents the working class and channels a lot of the frustration of everyday, blue-collar Britons … He is a force of nature — like Kanye (West) — not built to be managed.”

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Associated Press

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (6)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

 

Most Popular Today

TheJournal
1
Witnesses capture video of stolen plane before it crashes near Seattle
42,471  12
2
'So many people loved him' - family pays tribute to airline employee who stole passenger plane and crashed it
39,660  19
3
Quiz: Can you finish these Irish lyrics?
34,390  12
Fora
1
Why the Shelbourne's new boss has learned to open champagne bottles with a golden sword
1,185  0
2
7 reasons why startups struggle to raise venture finance
115  0
3
'It could be a very public failure': The rollercoaster of equity crowdfunding for startups
113  0
The42
1
As it happened: Dublin v Galway, All-Ireland SFC semi-final
63,299  55
2
French second division rugby player dies
59,224  27
3
Dominant Dublin set for All-Ireland four-in-a-row bid after semi-final victory over Galway
41,439  157
DailyEdge
1
Sarah Jessica Parker has officially taken Lyons' side in the great Irish tea debate
6,446  1
2
Here's why Jesse Eisenberg is currently sauntering around Ireland and sampling boxty in Cavan
6,381  0
3
Let's talk about the time I accidentally revealed to my very Catholic grandparents that I attended a Protestant school
5,564  2

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Men arrested over sophisticated ATM skimming scam due in court in Dublin this morning
Men arrested over sophisticated ATM skimming scam due in court in Dublin this morning
Gardaí target nightlife figure they believe is directing rickshaw drug dealing scene
Man (30s) arrested in connection with €1.1m international money laundering operation
BREATH TESTS
'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
COURTS
'I understand people can relapse, but you have to be honest': Inside Dublin's drug treatment court
'I understand people can relapse, but you have to be honest': Inside Dublin's drug treatment court
Farmer jailed over refusal to obey orders not to trespass on land
Youth charged with murder of Louth teenager Cameron Reilly is released on bail
GARDAí
Investigation launched after sudden death of woman in Drogheda
Investigation launched after sudden death of woman in Drogheda
Gardaí reunite Cork grandparents with 27-year-old coin from their wedding
Driver caught doing 156kph in 80kph zone
DUBLIN
The Dublin Cycling Campaign is holding a mass protest cycle along the quays today
The Dublin Cycling Campaign is holding a mass protest cycle along the quays today
As it happened: Dublin v Galway, All-Ireland SFC semi-final
Two men arrested over use of skimming device on ATM

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie