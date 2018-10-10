This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Status Orange wind warnings in 13 coastal counties as Storm Callum closes in

The warning will come into effect from Thursday night and will remain in place until the following morning.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Wednesday 10 Oct 2018, 11:38 AM
1 hour ago 15,953 Views 28 Comments
Image: Met Éireann
Image: Met Éireann

A STATUS ORANGE weather alert has been issued for coastal counties and will come into effect from tomorrow night.

The weather front has officially been named as Storm Callum and will bring gusts of up to 110 to 130 km/h along Irish coasts.

Met Éireann issued an update to the forecast this morning. A Status Orange wind warning will be in place from 10pm tomorrow night for Donegal, Galway, Mayo, Sligo, Clare and Kerry until 12pm the next day.

An Orange wind warning will also be in place from 10pm on Thursday for Dublin, Louth, Wexford, Wicklow, Meath, Cork and Waterford, but it will be lifted by 9am on Friday.

Strong winds associated with Storm Callum, coinciding with high spring tides will affect Ireland on Thursday night and Friday morning.
Winds will be strongest overnight and early on Friday, gusting between 110 and 130 km/h at coasts.

A Status Yellow warning is in place for the rest of the counties, and is in place from 11pm until 9am on Friday.

Winds will be strongest overnight and early on Friday, gusting between 90 and 110 km/h at coasts.

