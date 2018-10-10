Status Orange wind warnings in 13 coastal counties as Storm Callum closes in

A STATUS ORANGE weather alert has been issued for coastal counties and will come into effect from tomorrow night.

The weather front has officially been named as Storm Callum and will bring gusts of up to 110 to 130 km/h along Irish coasts.

Met Éireann issued an update to the forecast this morning. A Status Orange wind warning will be in place from 10pm tomorrow night for Donegal, Galway, Mayo, Sligo, Clare and Kerry until 12pm the next day.

An Orange wind warning will also be in place from 10pm on Thursday for Dublin, Louth, Wexford, Wicklow, Meath, Cork and Waterford, but it will be lifted by 9am on Friday.

Strong winds associated with Storm Callum, coinciding with high spring tides will affect Ireland on Thursday night and Friday morning.

Winds will be strongest overnight and early on Friday, gusting between 110 and 130 km/h at coasts.

A Status Yellow warning is in place for the rest of the counties, and is in place from 11pm until 9am on Friday.